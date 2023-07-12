Writer Milan Kundera is pictured in Prague

Writer Milan Kundera is pictured in Prague, former Czechoslovakia, on May 6, 1963. 

 CTK Photo/Frantisek Nesvadba via REUTERS

PRAGUE — Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” who lived nearly five decades in Paris after emigrating in disillusionment from his Communist-ruled homeland, has died at the age of 94.

The Moravian Library (MZK) in the Czech city of Brno, which houses Kundera’s personal collection, said he died in his Paris apartment on Tuesday after a long illness.