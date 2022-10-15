Watches sit on display

Watches sit on display at a RealReal Inc. store in San Francisco on March. 4, 2020.  

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The pre-owned luxury watch segment will surge by 75% by the end of this decade, accounting for nearly half of the overall market, with younger buyers fueling the trend, according to a report.

Annual sales of second-hand watches will jump to 35 billion Swiss francs ($35 billion) by 2030 from 20 billion francs now, consulting firm Deloitte said in an industry report that surveyed consumers and watch brand executives.