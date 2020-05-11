Miss America has been postponed until 2021 and leaders at Miss New Hampshire have decided to hold their state competition next spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
Officials at the Miss America Organization publicly announced on Friday that the nationwide competition scheduled for December has been postponed until the fall of 2021 for the safety of the participants, volunteers, organizers and fans. The board of directors advised the 51 qualifying competitions across the country to do so as well.
Miss America Camille Schrier is an honors graduate of Virginia Tech with dual degrees in biochemistry and systems biology. She is currently pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“As Miss America 2020, a large part of my message is that science really is all around us,” Schrier said in a statement. “It is imperative that science and safety are at the forefront of our concern during this pandemic year, and it is with that in mind that I applaud the Miss America Organization’s decision to move this year’s competition to 2021.”
Schrier, who has created the social impact initiative “Mind Your Meds,” will continue to serve in her role as Miss America.
Shantel Krebs, the board chair for Miss America 2.0, said this coming year will be the organization’s 100th anniversary and they want to make sure their annual broadcast and surrounding experiences for participants reflect their time-honored traditions when the time is right.
Locally, ensuring competitors had the full Miss New Hampshire experience was also important to organizers. A total of $77,000 is awarded during the annual springtime competition, which had already been postponed until at least July after stay at home orders were put into place.
Originally, Miss New Hampshire was scheduled to be crowned at the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry on May 2.
Local chapter leaders and current local titleholders were informed on Friday of the decision to postpone the competition until April 29 to May 1 of 2021.
“We really wanted those candidates to have the full competition experience,” said Bill Haggerty, the president and co-executive director for the state competition. “For the health and safety of everyone, there really were not any options.”
Haggerty said on Monday that any local titleholder who wants to participate in the state competition next year can continue working on their social impact initiatives and compete. Those who want to relinquish their title can do so and their local competition’s first runner-up can take their spot on the stage next spring.
Haggerty said Sarah Tubbs, the reigning Miss New Hampshire, will keep on working with the organization.
“We couldn’t be happier with her. She has been an exceptional Miss New Hampshire in terms of what she has accomplished,” Haggerty said.
For more information about how to get involved with the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program, visit www.missnh.org.