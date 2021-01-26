The Miss America Organization and Advanced Recovery Systems have announced a national partnership, and the woman serving as New Hampshire’s titleholder is hopeful the alliance can help reduce the number of substance abuse-related deaths in the state.
“I thought it was a no-brainer to partner with them and I think it’s something I can lend my voice to,” said Miss New Hampshire Sarah Tubbs, a Sandown resident.
Tubbs has been learning how to give virtual Real Talk presentations, which are designed for high school and college students. She will be talking about the dangers of drugs and alcohol abuse and said New Hampshire youth could use more of this type of messaging before they become adults.
As of Nov. 16, there were 297 confirmed drug overdose deaths and 54 cases pending toxicology for 2020, according to statistics from the NH Drug Monitoring Initiative.
There were 415 confirmed drug overdose deaths in 2019, according to the NH Medical Examiner’s Office.
Tubbs, whose social impact initiative has been “Choose One: Revolutionize the World,” said she will continue to work on her personal platform about change through service as she continues her reign as Miss New Hampshire.
Tubbs said the Real Talk presentations will be in addition to her Miss New Hampshire duties.
Brenda Keith, who has served on the Miss America Board of Directors, returned as president of the Miss New Hampshire Board of Directors on Jan. 1.
Keith said the Miss America Organization, like the entire country, has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the organization has launched innovative programs to ensure that the young women who participate in the program remain active and engaged.
“We are all hoping that this partnership between brands will make a positive impact on important issues,” Keith said. “After having to cancel last year’s competitions at the state and national level due to COVID, it is great to get out there and back in the public eye.”
Each state titleholder is encouraged to apply and participate in Real Talk programming. More than 20 state titleholders have already become part of the program.
To date, the Real Talk program has reached over 16,000 students and community organizations over the course of five years, according to Allison Walsh, vice president of business development at Advanced Recovery Systems.
The company has a network of treatment centers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Ohio and Washington. It also manages three locations of Next Step Village in Florida.
“With teen mental health being a top priority, we are dedicated to being part of the solution,” Walsh said in a statement.
Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier is a prescription drug safety advocate. The Virginia Tech alumna said the partnership will empower titleholders across the country to maximize their impact in creating safer, drug-free communities.
“It’s no secret that I dedicated my role as Miss America to educating about prescription drug safety and substance use disorders, as well as fighting the opioid epidemic, but making lasting change takes more than just one person,” Schrier said in a statement.
Real Talk presentations are offered free of charge and are appropriate for students 13 years old and older. To learn more about Real Talk, visit www.therecoveryvillage.com/real-talk.