Money raised through Gilley's ornament goes to restaurant workers in Portsmouth

Rotarians who raised $10,000 from the sale of Christmas tree ornaments gave restaurant gift certificates to 400 waitstaff in Portsmouth on Wednesday.
“This is just amazing. This is, when you live in a community, this is what it feels like,” said Liz Rumble, office administrator at Portsmouth Brewery on Market Street, after she received an envelope with the gift certificates on behalf of employees.
Ken Murphy, who has been a member of the Portsmouth Rotary Club for two years, was helping to hand out the gift certificates downtown.
Jessica Wells, assistant manager at Flatbread Company on Congress Street, reacted to Murphy by saying, “You’re like Santa Claus tonight.”
Each year, the Rotary Club produces an ornament that members sell in various locations and at their Christmas tree lot by Margarita’s on Lafayette Road.
Past ornaments included depictions of places such as the North Church, Prescott Park, Piscataqua River tugboats and Bow Street.
This year, Gilley’s Diner on Fleet Street, a Portsmouth institution known for late-night eats, was chosen.
Gilley’s, established in 1912, is named after longtime employee Ralph “Gilley” Gilbert. He served hot dogs and burgers from the diner’s tiny kitchen for over five decades and died in 1986, according to the diner’s website.
Originally towed by horse, the diner and its predecessor were hauled into Market Square each evening and parked in front of North Church. Gilley’s was moved to its present spot in June 1974, according to the website.
The restaurants that received the gift certificates sold the ornaments at their locations. There were three left Wednesday night at Portsmouth Gas Light Co. on Market Street.Jonathan Flagg is president-elect of the Rotary Club, which was chartered on March 28, 1923, and has more than 160 members.
“All the Portsmouth Rotary Club does is think of others. This is just one more example of that and we have an opportunity to make a little bit of a difference for a lot of places and that’s what we care about this year,” Flagg said.
Member Aileen Dugan was delivering gift certificates with Cleo Villaflores, immediate past president.
“I think we need to do a lot to keep these businesses and these employees supported,” said Rotary member Aileen Dugan, who helped deliver the gift certificates.
This winter even some of the most popular dining spots have gone into “hibernation,” including Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café, Moxy and The Franklin.