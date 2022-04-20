MONT VERNON — Members of the Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation are celebrating a $655,000 National Endowment for the Humanities award for the construction of a new library building, but said Wednesday the grant must be earned through matching donations.
On April 13, the National Endowment for the Humanities announced $33.17 million in grants for 245 humanities projects across the country, including the $655,000 Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant to the foundation to support building a modern, ADA-compliant 7,600-square-foot library for Mont Vernon, which will also serve the greater community through its library and humanities programs.
The project is one of 23 Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grants, totaling $11 million, and the only such grant awarded in New Hampshire this year.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster made a stop in Mont Vernon Wednesday afternoon to congratulate the library project leaders and to offer advice on other possible federal funds available for the project, including recommending the group seek USDA Rural Development funds.
“It is very, very flexible funding,” Kuster said, from grants to loans. “It is anything related to the well-being of rural communities, so it includes cultural (projects.)”
Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation Treasurer Spencer Lovette said Wednesday the foundation is about 50% to its estimated project cost of $4.9 million.
He added that they will continue to seek grant funds, but will need to raise $2.6 million in matching funds via donations in order to satisfy the National Endowment for the Humanities grant, since it must be matched 4-1. He said they have about one-third of that raised so far.
“The important thing for us is to get the matches,” Lovette said, adding that the federal funds Kuster suggested would not satisfy the match requirements. “While that would help, we still need to get that total $2.6 million in order to get the full grant.”
In 1988, the town established a capital reserve fund for a new library building. Then in 2015, the Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation was formed.
The new library will be built on 11 acres of a 41-acre piece of town-owned land, which is also where a new town cemetery is planned, Mont Vernon Library Charitable Foundation President Cindy Raspiller said.
The new library building will replace the current 1,200-square-foot 1909 building with a modern 7,600-square-foot building that will have the space, technology and accessibility to allow “high quality cultural programming for central Southern NH residents,” according to the foundation.
The new library is being designed to serve the town for the next 100 years, Raspiller said.
“We’re looking to be better able to serve our neighboring towns as well,” she said. “We’ve spent 40 years planning a new library, the last thing you want is for it to be too small.”
The new library will also be accessible to all, being ADA-compliant and all on one level. And it will also serve as a gathering place for the greater community. The outdoor space will include a children’s garden and porches that will double as outdoor performance space.
Mont Vernon Library Director Bonnie Angulas told Kuster during her visit that most importantly the new building will allow for current programming to take place at the library.
“When we have programming that requires space for more than 12 people we head over to the village school. So we’re having an offsite ‘Wizarding Week’ next week for vacation week … so we could invite 62 children to spend the week with us,” Angulas said.
The “highly anticipated annual event” encourages literacy and provides a safe place for children of working parents to spend spring break, Angulas said.
Construction is anticipated to begin the summer of 2023, Spencer said. The project has five years to match the grant.