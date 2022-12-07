An estimated 100 Manchester residents and business owners filled the auditorium at the Manchester City Library Wednesday night to hear firsthand details of planned work associated with the $30 million transportation infrastructure improvement project RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities.

Focused around the South Millyard area to the northern end of South Willow Street, officials say the project will “improve connectivity for multiple modes of transportation,” as well as pedestrians, improve commute times, reduce traffic jams near Exit 5 off Interstate 293,alleviating traffic ahead of performances at the SNHU Arena or baseball games at Delta Dental Stadium.

Pedestrian Bridge rendering

One of the four main components of the RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities project is a new pedestrian bridge over Granite Street to connect Commercial and South Commercial streets, shown in this rendering.

Courtesy Rendering
RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities meeting

Kristen Clarke, project manager for the Manchester Department of Public Works, addresses those attending a meeting on the RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities at the Manchester City Library on Wednesday.

Paul Feely/Union Leader
RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities project area

Courtesy Map