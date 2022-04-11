What began as a North Country effort that went statewide has resulted in more than 100 body-armor vests and a number of helmets headed to Ukraine to provide protection to emergency responders and frontline personnel as they work to defend their country from the invasion by Russia.
Struck by the horrors of Russia’s unprovoked, illegal Feb. 24 full-scale military attack upon Ukraine, John Scarinza, who is a deputy sheriff with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the retired commander of State Police Troop F, which covers all of Coos and much of Grafton counties, thought about what he could do to help Ukraine.
Scarinza realized he had two used body-armor vests in a closet at his home in Randolph and that led to his reaching out to other law-enforcement agencies, including his current employer, which not only donated old body armor but also served as an aggregator for similar donations.
The collection ended April 6 and representatives of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office transported the equipment to Concord, where the California National Guard picked it up for delivery to Ukraine.
In total, “the Coos County Sheriff’s Office transported 74 slightly used and several new but expired ballistic vests which were collected in Coos, parts of Grafton and Sullivan counties,” said Scarinza in an April 9 email.
Thanks to publicity about the collection, Scarinza said “An additional 16 tactical vests in very good condition were also contributed by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and additional vests from the Claremont police department also made their way to Concord. That makes the total number of vests that were collected and delivered at over 100 as a part of the effort which started in Coos County.”
Eight tactical-ballistic helmets were also donated, he said, and will be shipped to Ukraine.
The total amount of body armor that is ultimately going from New Hampshire to Ukraine may be larger than he reported, Scarinza said, because other law enforcement agencies throughout the state did their own collections, information about which he did not immediately have knowledge.
“Suffice it to say that once the word got out throughout the state, many law enforcement officers, current or retired, searched the recesses of their equipment closets and found expired but serviceable ballistic vests which could be repurposed for the military conflict in Ukraine, and for everyone that participated they should be proud of the effort to make this happen,” said Scarinza.
He thanked “each and every active and retired law-enforcement officer who participated in the mission” and also expressed gratitude to the media for their coverage of the body-armor collection. Scarinza noted that in Sullivan County, Key Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Newport paid to have public service announcements on the radio.
Body armor, according to Scarinza and Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, has a shelf life determined by its manufacturer, and if used after its “best-by-date” may create a liability for the issuing agency.
That said, both men agreed that even old, used body armor is better than none in the Ukraine.
“As I said in the beginning of this effort, if only one life is saved, or one serious bodily injury of a first responder avoided because they were wearing a repurposed ballistic vest from New Hampshire, the effort will certainly have been worth it,” Scarinza summed up.