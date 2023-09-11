Aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Morocco

Khadijah Deaoune walks in the rubble next to her donkey, where her house once stood, as she tries to rescue her goat after the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco, Monday.

 HANNAH MCKAY/reuters

TALAT N’YAAQOUB, Morocco — Villagers wept for lost relatives in the rubble of their homes on Monday as the death toll from Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades rose to more than 2,800 and rescuers raced against time to find survivors.

Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar were joining Moroccan rescue efforts after a 6.8 magnitude quake struck late on Friday in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicenter 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.