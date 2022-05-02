When a Manchester man had a heart attack on his motorcycle at a Derry intersection last month, his life was saved by the quick intervention of bystanders, which included two nurses.
On April 5, around 1:45 p.m., Steven Lafontaine, 62, was driving his 1985 Yamaha XJ700 Maxim back to Manchester from Derry when he started to feel dizzy.
He was about to head straight through the intersection on Manchester Road between the Aldi on his left and the Derry Meadows Shoppes plaza on his right. But when he started to feel faint, he tried turning toward the left lane to pull into the Aldi’s parking lot.
“That’s the last thing I remember,” Lafontaine said.
Others nearby witnessed Lafontaine slump over his bike and then collapse over the center median and partially into oncoming traffic, according to Derry police.
The first to respond were a father and son, Ben and Jose Carrasquillo. They removed Lafontaine’s helmet and redirected traffic to make sure oncoming vehicles didn’t hit him.
Soon after, Tiffany White of Bedford, a nurse at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, drove up to the scene. She called out to the two men redirecting traffic.
“I said, ‘Don’t wave me by, I’m an ICU nurse. Do you need me?’” White said
When she got to Lafontaine, she saw he was in bad shape. He wasn’t breathing, his color was turning and he had blood in his mouth.
“I checked for a pulse and he had no pulse. He was dead as a doorknob,” White said.
White immediately started CPR chest compressions, which she continued for 12 to 15 minutes.
“It seemed like forever,” White said.
The Derry Fire Department said the first of their personnel arrived a minute and 30 seconds after they were alerted.
Lafontaine gasped back to life by the time White was relieved by a local nurse practitioner named Michelle Cleary. Cleary told police she thought White deserved all the credit. White said EMTs arrived shortly after Cleary began chest compressions.
Lafontaine said he has a hazy recollection of someone (identified by Derry Fire as fire inspectors David Eastman and Michael Garone, who were nearby when the emergency call came in) cutting open his shirt and activating an automatic external defibrillator.
A Derry medic unit arrived shortly after and Lafontaine was transported to Elliot Hospital.
He said he has some fractured ribs and was surprised to learn two of his heart valves were almost completely congested, but his protective gear saved him from other injuries.
White said she’s glad Lafontaine survived.
“I really didn’t think he was going to, to be honest. His down time was too long,” White said.
Lafontaine is recovering at home after a couple weeks in the hospital. He reached out to White and thanked her for her medical intervention.
White said she suspects his fractured ribs were caused by her compressions.
Lafontaine said he hopes to treat White and Cleary to a dinner soon to thank them in person and hear their stories. White said she had never met Cleary before the incident, but each was aware of the other from previous patient referrals.
“I’d just like to say thank you to everybody on the scene for stopping and taking the time to care,” Lafontaine said. “If it wasn’t for them, I might not be here right now.”
A number of providential things ensured Lafontaine’s survival that day, he said.
Not only were two nurses and other caring bystanders nearby to help, he also counts himself lucky that he wasn’t on the highway when his heart attack happened and that he was wearing his padded jacket and helmet, which he rarely does.
“Normally, I don’t wear all of my protective gear… But because it was so early in the season for riding, it was kind of chilly that day,” Lafontaine said.
“I did learn something that day. I will never ever get back on a bike without wearing all of my protective gear.”
Getting back on a bike doesn’t appear to be in the cards any time soon, though — not just for medical reasons.
Lafontaine said Recovery Solutions in Derry towed and stored his motorcycle from the scene. As a result, Lafontaine racked up a substantial storage bill while he was in the hospital.
When he learned he would probably have to pay close to $1,000 to release the bike by the time he was discharged from the hospital, he decided to sign over ownership to the tow company for what he owed on the bike at the time, which he estimated at $500 to $600.
Now, Lafontaine regrets the decision and wants to try to buy it back.
He originally bought the bike in disrepair for $350 and spent about $1,500 and his own labor to restore the bike to good condition.
“I’m more upset about losing the bike than I was about the damn heart attack,” Lafontaine said.