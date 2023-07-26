Mt. Belknap fire tower

Hikers planning to summit Mount Belknap in the coming weeks and months be warned - there will be no access to any trails on certain days beginning July 28 and running through October, due to an ongoing fire tower cab replacement project, officials with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands announced Wednesday.

Courtesy N.H. Division of Forests and Lands

There will be no access to the fire tower at all during this time period, state officials said, citing public safety reasons.