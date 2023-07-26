Hikers planning to summit Mount Belknap in the coming weeks and months be warned - there will be no access to any trails on certain days beginning July 28 and running through October, due to an ongoing fire tower cab replacement project, officials with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands announced Wednesday.
There will be no access to the fire tower at all during this time period, state officials said, citing public safety reasons.
“There will be several days at Mount Belknap when a helicopter will be used to fly in materials for the new tower, as is the case with the ongoing project to replace the fire tower at Cardigan Mountain,” Chief Steve Sherman of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau said in a statement. “For safety purposes, it’s important that no one other than project personnel be on those mountains on the days that the helicopter is on site.”
The historic steel tower was originally built in 1913, though it’s been rebuilt and replaced several times over the years. The tower is known for offering excellent views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the southern White Mountains.
Updates about the Mount Belknap and Cardigan Mountain fire tower replacement projects, including notices of when trails will be closed, will be posted on the websites of both the Division of Forests and Lands and the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as well as on their respective Twitter accounts, @nhdfl and @nhdncr.
“The view from Belknap can only be experienced by climbing the stairs to the fire tower, which will be closed to the public throughout the entire construction process,” Sherman said. “We recommend that anyone hoping to experience New Hampshire’s famous foliage this fall takes the opportunity to explore other peaks, including at the more than a dozen other fire towers statewide.”
The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands offers a Tower Quest program. In 2022, 148 people summited five or more of New Hampshire’s 15 state-owned fire towers, earning a certificate of completion along with a Tower Quest water bottle sticker and embroidered patch, state officials said.