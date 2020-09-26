STARK — On Sept. 23, as Maurice Hibbard backfilled the grave of an unknown child whose remains had been moved from the Blake Cemetery to the Emerson Cemetery, the rocks and dirt fell from the bucket of his backhoe onto the tiny coffin so gently that they sounded like a kiss.
The town road agent repeated the process until the coffin was covered. Then, with equal care, he did the same with the casket containing the remains of Mary E. Massure.
The child, who is believed to have been between the ages of 2 and 5 at death, and Massure, who according to findagrave.com died on Aug. 26, 1856 at 22 or 23, are among up to 55 sets of human remains laid to rest — temporarily, as it turned out — in the Blake Cemetery.
Perched on a bluff above an expanding oxbow on the southern bank of the Upper Ammonoosuc, the .83-acre Blake Cemetery contains the graves of three veterans of the Revolutionary War who were interred there beginning in 1802.
Originally a final resting place for the Blake family, which operated a farm nearby, and their kin, the Blake Cemetery recorded its last burial in 1927. In the 1940s, it was taken over by the Town of Stark.
An unavoidable move
Continuously eroded by the Upper Ammonoosuc and largely neglected for decades, the cemetery made news in May when a human skull was recovered from the slope between the cemetery and river.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the skull of a woman showed no signs of foul play. State Archeologist Mark Doperalski said it and several pieces of hardware recovered from the river and slope led him to believe they might have come from the same coffin.
The Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts Division ordered the town to address the situation. The Stark Board of Cemetery Trustees, which had considered stabilizing the slope at a cost of $1 million or more, ultimately decided to relocate the graves several miles west to the Emerson Cemetery instead.
The trustees first sought a judge’s order but were urged to petition the Stark Board of Selectmen to hold a Special Town Meeting.
According to Town Clerk Sue Croteau, 34 residents at a Sept. 14 meeting voted “yes” and one voted “no” to ending the town’s ownership of the Blake Cemetery and removing and re-interring the graves at the Emerson Cemetery, along with the memorial markers, at a cost of $165,000.
The process, which began on Sept. 21 with a blessing by the Rev. Kyle Stanton of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin, is expected to last until Oct. 9.
A difficult project
Tim Emperor, chair of the cemetery trustees, said the “Blake” section at Emerson Cemetery will be dedicated next June. Trustees will urge the selectmen to retain ownership of the Blake Cemetery and to erect a small marker there explaining the relocation, he said.
“This solution allows us to pay proper respect, plus safeguarding the taxpayers,” Emperor said, because the move was paid for out of the town’s unreserved fund balance, meaning it will have no effect on residents’ taxes.
Stabilizing the cemetery was not only a much more expensive alternative, Emperor said, “It still wasn’t a permanent solution, and that was the problem.”
Jesse Cofelice, of Independent Archaeological Consulting of Portsmouth, said the slope erosion made the Blake Cemetery relocation the most challenging project her company has undertaken. Several years ago IAC relocated 89 graves from a Rochester cemetery.
She said that ground-penetrating radar detected 55 “anomalies” at the cemetery, which might be remains or could be tree roots or other natural features. Identities of 32 of the people interred there are known.
Pink flags in the ground marked every “anomaly,” each of which was assumed to be a possible grave. Once a grave was confirmed, it was painstakingly unearthed, with Leo Chaloux, who years ago helped knock down the former Amoskeag Bank building in Manchester, using an excavator to deftly dig within inches of the tops of the coffins.
At that point, Cofelice and her team used trowels and brushes to expose what lay below, documenting their findings and placing everything — the broken wood that typically was all that remained of the coffin, as well as coffin hardware, nails, personal effects and remains — into an empty coffin to be transported by the Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory of Berlin and buried at the Emerson Cemetery.
She speculated that some of the “anomalies” could be graves of young children, who in the mid-19th century were not always memorialized with markers.
A solemn task
Emperor praised all involved in the relocation of the Blake Cemetery for their hard work and the profound solemnity with which they performed it.
“It’s important for this project that these people be humanized,” he said.
Shannon Mascarenhas, the archeology firm’s field supervisor, said what she and her colleagues were doing at the Blake Cemetery was nothing short of “a rescue mission.”
“Usually, we’re studying for science,” she said, whereas “this is much nicer,” because it is so meaningful to the families of the deceased and the community.
Emperor said news reports about the Blake Cemetery have generated calls from around the state and as far as Iowa about who might be buried there. Meanwhile, other municipalities have called seeking advice about how to relocate their own cemeteries.
Emperor said he tries to provide assistance whenever possible.
“We’re learning every day,” he said.