The Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corps is back.
The group made its first appearance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Halloween Parade in Woburn, Mass.
“We didn’t do much in 2020 at all,” said Director Carolyn Surrell. “It was just hard to keep it together and to meet all the protocols that were necessary and keep everybody safe.”
On Sunday, the group had an open house where members of the hornline, drumline and color guard practiced for upcoming appearances. The group performs field shows and in parades.
Surrell said she hopes the group will return to Manchester’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. Events are planned for the summer, including Memorial Day and July 4 parades. Shows will take place in Massachusetts and Nashua.
Inside a room on the 10th floor of the Brady Sullivan Tower, Michael Cloutier of Manchester led a group playing trumpets and mellophones. He stood in front and clicked two drum sticks together as they practiced “The Lonely Bull” by Sol Lake. The group has played the song since the 1960s.
“It is just a matter of confidence,” he told the group. “Don’t get your mind in the way of your horn playing.”
Cloutier, 66, joined at 8 years old as a member of the then-Boys Club in 1963. During competitions, the group used to practice multiple times a week.
“I just enjoy playing horn,” he said. “The time that we were away because of COVID and stuff I played at home, but it is not the same as playing with the group. That is what just keeps me coming back. It’s fun. It’s a challenge.”
The group started in 1960 as Manchester Boys Club Drum and Bugle Corps and became the Muchachos Jr. Drum and Bugle Corps in 1963. The group became inactive in 1986 before some members reunited for Manchester’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 1995.
The group became a nonprofit in 1996 and started allowing anyone over 14 to join. The main goal is education and teamwork. The group is a member of Drum Corps International.
A lot of drum and bugle corps, including The Muchachos, incorporate elements of dance and theater into routines, said Ken Vachon, a board member.
In 2019, the group had about a 50/50 mix of high school students and older people.
Bedford High School senior Mari Abbott, 17, joined the group as a freshman playing baritone. Her friends got her into the group.
“I like all the different songs we play and how happy everyone is to be here,” she said. “It is a great environment.”
She’s inspired by seeing other members so passionate about music.
“I hope we get bigger and more confident,” she said. “I think we are just ready to play again because it has been so long.”
The state once had about a dozen drum and bugle corps.
“We are trying to get kids and people interested again and be a little more enthusiastic,” Surrell said. “A lot of people don’t know we are still here and around in Manchester, so a lot of times we’ll be in a parade and hear, ‘Oh, the Muchachos.’”