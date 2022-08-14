Mural festival underway in Manchester, elevating city's art scene

For the past several days, artist Amanda Hill has used a lift at the corner of Bridge and Chestnut streets in Manchester to paint a new mural on what used to be a blank concrete wall.
The intricate work involves brushes and rollers, but the process started from scratch at least a month ago in making sure the painting best represents the community.
“I love working with the community in any aspect that I can,” she said, “and really trying to tell narratives and stories that people don’t necessarily know about or not in the mainstream.”
The work is part of the Queen City’s first mural festival. Two other large-scale murals are being painted in and around the Pearl Street parking lot as part of the event hosted by Arts Build Community.
Hill’s design came out of a brainstorming session last month with young Manchester residents at My Turn, a youth employment agency on the West Side. Each participant was asked to bring an item or picture to show connection to community.
Some of the themes included activities at local parks, meals with family and friends, and technology. From the session, Hill, who is from the Boston area, designed the mural which features one of the participant’s mothers preparing a meal, a sage plant and basketball players. Part of the mural is designed with textile patterns and pixels to represent technology.
The Community Canvas Mural Program goal is simple: “Beautify Manchester neighborhoods and empower residents.”
Arts Build Community was founded by local artist James Chase, who is known for public art projects across the region, including the recent mural painted on the steps leading to the Merrimack River at Arms Park. The group received grants and crowdfunded $25,515 to make it all happen.
“A lot of places will put murals into a community, but what we are trying to do is build with the community,” he said.
The program is expected to take place for years to come.
Hill started the work at 50 Bridge St. last Thursday and is expected to finish by the end of the week.
The other two murals feature artists Alex Ferror, a Brazilian artist based in Portugal, and David Maldonado from Houston, Texas. Both held similar workshops as Hill’s at the Boys & Girls Club.
Festivals have taken place all over the country, including a well-known event called Pow! Wow! in Worcester, Mass.
Besides workshops, the festival includes an artist meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at To Share Brewing and a block party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 77 Pearl St.
The process
After priming the wall, Hill and other helpers created what is called a “doodle grid,” which fills the wall with random designs, shapes and letters. Some included cartoon dogs, ghosts and ice cream cones.
“People always get a little freaked out and say, ‘Is that the mural?’” Hill said.
The random designs are used to map out the painting and eventually get covered up by the painting.
“It is like a grid, but it is faster,” she said. “It is easier to put up. You don’t have to measure.”
She is working with local artists on the project, including Christian Rivera of Salem and Joe Dakin of Manchester. Volunteers are also helping with some of the more basic parts of the mural.
“I love helping people and getting them to their next level,” Hill said.
The goal is to have the assistants become featured artists in future years, said Chase, an associate professor at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.
Rivera will paint the windows of the former Lemay Brothers Jewelers and Raxx Billiards at 1211 and 1217 Elm St., which is under construction. Eventually, the windows will be replaced.
“It gives him that professional experience on how to execute from start to finish,” Chase said.
Another artist, Randall Nielsen, will create a temporary display for Saturday’s block party.
Ferror asked the participants at the Boys & Girls Club to draw sketches. His mural will include portraits of some of the kids in different areas of the brick wall behind Lemay Brothers Jewelers. The first is of a red-headed girl. The other two are still being planned, but will be done by Sunday.
Unlike Hill, he uses spray paint. He will incorporate elements from the sketches within different parts of the portraits.
“I still have a lot of material,” he said.
“I have no idea what the next ones will be. I haven’t even started sketching.”
Maldonado’s mural at 44 Bridge St. features an American canary and purple lilacs. A pattern around the edge was taken from tiles around Consuelo’s Taqueria on Amherst Street — just with different colors. He incorporated vines, cotton ball clouds and laces from a football, which were inspired by the sessions at the Boys & Girls Club.
On Sunday, Matthew Howe, who recently opened Cambridge Health New England at 50 Bridge St., stopped by to tell Hill what he thought of the project.
“I love it,” he told Hill. “It is an unattractive building so this is beautiful and I am happy to have some life on the building. It’s so nice.”
To follow the progress on the mural festival go to facebook.com/artsbuildcommunity.