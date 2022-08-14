 Skip to main content
Mural festival underway in Manchester, elevating city's art scene

  • Updated
Amanda Hill works on her mural at 50 Bridge St. in Manchester on Sunday.

For the past several days, artist Amanda Hill has used a lift at the corner of Bridge and Chestnut streets in Manchester to paint a new mural on what used to be a blank concrete wall.

The intricate work involves brushes and rollers, but the process started from scratch at least a month ago in making sure the painting best represents the community.

Amanda Hill works on her mural at 50 Bridge Street in Manchester on Sunday.
James Chase, Founder of Arts Build Community at 50 Bridge St. in Manchester on Sunday.
Alex Ferror of Portugal, paints a mural Saturday at 225 Elm St. in Manchester. The mural was designed with input from kids from the Boys & Girls Club. 
David Maldonado of Houston, Texas, paints a mural Saturday on the side of a residential building at 44 Bridge St. in Manchester. 
Amanda Hill looks up at her art work at 50 Bridge Street with the Community Canvas project from Arts Build Community organization in Manchester on Sunday.

