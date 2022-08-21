Alex Ferror mural
Buy Now

A family from Connecticut takes a picture of one of the two characters painted by artist Alex Ferror of Portugal behind 1225 Elm St. The other character is on another part of the building.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Amanda Hill mural
Buy Now

Artist Amanda Hill along with several others complete a mural at 510 Chestnut St. on Sunday afternoon.

From realistic to whimsical, Manchester has three new large-scale murals created over the span of 11 days.

The pieces came together as part of the city’s inaugural Community Canvas Mural Program hosted by Arts Build Community. The festival, which opened on Aug. 11, officially wrapped up Sunday.

Alex Ferror mural
Buy Now

A character by artist Alex Ferror was completed on the back of 1211 Elm St. in Manchester.
David Maldonado mural
Buy Now

The completed mural by artist David Maldonado of Houston, Texas, at 44 Bridge St.
Christian Rivera mural
Buy Now

Christian Rivera of Salem, right, takes a break from his mural at the Lemay Brothers Jewelers at 1225 Elm St. The painting is only temporary as the windows will be replaced.