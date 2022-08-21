From realistic to whimsical, Manchester has three new large-scale murals created over the span of 11 days.
The pieces came together as part of the city’s inaugural Community Canvas Mural Program hosted by Arts Build Community. The festival, which opened on Aug. 11, officially wrapped up Sunday.
All the work was performed in and around the area of the Pearl Street garage.
Christian Rivera of Salem also completed a temporary mural on the windows of the former Lamey Brothers Jewelers at 1225 Elm St. Eventually, the windows will be replaced with the building being transformed into apartments and other commercial uses.
Throughout the week, he worked as an assistant for the other three artists: Alex Ferror, Amanda Hill and David Maldonado. He learned something different from each artist.
“Starting as an assistant really helped,” Rivera said. “It was just a really good experience.”
Rivera is a former student of James Chase, an associate professor at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College, who founded Arts Building Community. He spent two years coming up with the plans to hold the festival and is already gearing up for next year.
The project came together with $16,000 in grants, $30,000 in corporate sponsorships and $25,500 raised by crowdfunding.
Hill, who is from the Boston area, said she worked until 7:30 or 8 each night. Her mural includes the theme of basketball, cooking, technology and textiles. She held a workshop at My Turn on the West Side in designing the mural.
Ferror created two characters based on workshops at the Boys & Girls Club. Each participant was asked to draw sketches, which helped inspire almost every element of the characters. Ferror is based in Portugal.
Maldonado of Houston, Texas, also incorporated parts for the session at the Boys & Girls Club into his mural, which features an American canary and purple lilacs.
On Sunday afternoon, John and Patricia Flewelling stopped by to take photos of each of the murals after checking the artists’ progress throughout the week. John Flewelling is part of the Ash Street Group Photography Club through the Hooksett Library.
“I am amazed at the detail they can do just using a spray can,” John Flewelling said.
Ferror and Maldonado used spray paint, while Hill used brushes and rollers.
“It is a great thing for the community. People live down here,” said Patricia Flewelling. “It is wonderful.”
Some of the challenges included active construction, delays in supply chains and weather, Chase said.
“I think it is really good for emerging artists to see that things don’t just happen,” he said. “You put in the work and from that you learn along the way, but not to the point where you are just guessing. You have a plan and you are able to adapt from it.”
Rivera expects a lot more public art being produced in the city in the future.
“I hope this is a little glimpse into what we can do,” he said.