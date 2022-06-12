WHITEFIELD — Spanning more than a century of the equipment that “made America great,” and including a nod to “The Wizard of Oz,” the Presby Transportation Museum’s Tractor Show and Swap Meet returned Saturday after a three-year hiatus, much to the delight of Walker Brodeur.
An energetic, inquisitive and fleet-of-foot 14-month-old, Walker came to the show-and-meet with his mom, Akaylah Glidden of Whitefield, who explained that “he loves tractors and is definitely enjoying this. His favorite thing to say is ‘wow’ and he’s been saying it a lot.”
Located a short distance from the Mount Washington Regional Airport – which was flown over at tree-top level by a military helicopter Saturday around 1 p.m. – the Presby Transportation Museum has an extensive collection of tractors.
The exact number keeps fluctuating, said David Presby, who founded and operates the by-appointment museum, because he keeps acquiring more vehicles. He added, with a smile, that sometimes it’s better that his wife not know exactly how much time, effort and money he has put into the museum, although even from a cursory glance, it’s obvious that he has invested a lot of all three, as well as love.
An inveterate inventor who earlier this year obtained a patent for the truck-mounted Presby Load&Lift System – a functional prototype of which was on display at the show-and-meet – Presby’s current day job is as owner and operator of R&D Manufacturing, LLC.
Also known as Presby RDM, the Berlin-based company is the successor to Isaacson Structural Steel and does a variety of steel fabrication.
Presby said that for him and like-minded folks, both young and old, the show-and-meet, which was last held in 2018 and went dormant since then, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the place to get a tractor fix.
“If you’re a tractor person,” said Presby, 71, “there’s everything under the sun here.”
“I started collecting tractors many years and came to the conclusion that a lot of people wanted to see them,” he said, and thus a museum was born.
The museum has scores of tractors; as well as a corn combine; one of the few cotton harvesters in the Northeast; and a 1923 crusher that Presby said has a simple, but important mission: “It takes big rocks and makes little rocks.”
In addition to its items, the show-and-meet attracts people with their own, like Dan Murphy of Bethlehem, who came with a vintage Stover “hit-and-miss engine” that powered what he called “The flying-monkey contraption, for lack of a better word.”
The contraption has the engine, via a belt, spinning a pole that is covered with illustrations of the characters from the “Wizard of Oz,” capped with a witch’s hat, with six stuffed flying monkey dolls that Murphy purchased, appropriately enough, from The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth, whirling at the ends of wires.
The contraption sits on a yellow-brick base that has Dorothy’s ruby slippers on it.
The Wizard of Oz-theme “was just something that came to me,” said Murphy, but took 18 months to realize and it was just months ago that the final pieces were put together.
“Everybody seems to like it,” said Murphy, adding that unlike similar shows out-of-state, the one at the Presby museum is local, and “We’re happy to do it,” he said, “because usually we have to drive a hundred miles.”
Tom Walker, of Jefferson, who got to know Presby when he was a foreman with the Boston & Maine Railroad and Presby delivered “a lot of gravel” to the railroad in Lisbon, described himself as “an old farm boy with old farm tractors,” many of them Fords, and several of which he sold to Presby.
“I’m excited about this little shindig,” Walker said of the show-and-meet, but pointed out that generally speaking, “It’s hard to get people interested in the old tools” when they now have so many electronic and online diversions available.
Presby, looking at a group of children racing around on pedal-operated tractors, hoped they, like Walker Brodeur, might grow up to not only appreciate tractors, but also work with them.
“This equipment,” he said, “once made America great.”