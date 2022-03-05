In November 2019, Jed Power was halfway through writing his eighth Dan Marlow detective novel when a massive stroke paralyzed the entire left side of his body.
“I went to the gym every other day faithfully for probably 15 years, right up until the day I had a stroke,” says Power, 74, a crime-fiction author who lives in Danvers, Mass., but sets his books in Hampton Beach, his beloved home away from home.
Power started a long road to recovery, and a year later, “Treasure at Hampton Beach,” about a cache buried beneath the sand, hit the market in the fall of 2021, and he’s now at work on the ninth adventure.
It’s meant adapting his writing process, since his typing has been hampered. He says the parts of the body farthest from the center, like fingers and toes, are often the last to recover.
“So now, I slow down. I just use my index finger on my right hand. But I am typing, so I’m hoping I get my fingers back. That’s the way I really enjoy doing it,” he says.
He’s proud of all that he’s overcome and considers himself lucky.
“My left side was the one that got damaged. And that was one fortunate thing, because I’m a righty.”
Uncovering the plot
Power began the series in 2012, through his own company, Dark Jetty Publishing. Each novel features protagonist Marlowe, a bartender and amateur sleuth who solves local crimes while keeping his own demons at bay. Marlowe delves into the seamier side of life, surrounded by mobsters, crooked cops and Seacoast drug dealers.
For example, in “The Hampton Beach Tapes,” Marlowe is under fire for his alleged involvement in a porn movie ring. In “Murder on the Island,” the amateur detective is the main suspect in a girl’s death, while in “The Boss of Hampton Beach,” a boat carrying two dead bodies washes ashore — and 200 pounds of cocaine is missing.
In Power’s current project, Marlowe is searching for the source of pills laced with fentanyl after two young people are found dead at the beach.
“I wanted to do something timely,” he says about the rise of the synthetic opioid.
Power, who identifies with the “hard-boiled” style of detective novels, references real-life locales to set the scene for fictional scenarios. Readers will recognize Wally’s Pub, Ocean Boulevard, the boardwalk, Ashworth Avenue, as well as the bars and colorful social fabric of beach life on the state’s short coastline.
“I write about the (Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom) and the T-shirt shops, and all sorts of places that no longer exist now because many of the novels take place in the ’70s,” he says.
He uses his experience in the restaurant bar business in creating the High Tide Restaurant and Saloon, where Marlowe works. Regular characters include Marlowe’s best friend, Shamrock Kelly, a dishwasher and handyman at the High Tide; regular customers Paulie and Eli; and shady guys like Eddie Hoar and Derwood. Marlowe’s chronic nemesis is the fictional Lt. Richard Gant, an officer in the Hampton Police Department.
For research, Power scours internet chat groups for firsthand experiences from police officers and, sometimes, members of organized crime.
“Everybody on these sites is very open and very gracious as far as giving their time and answering questions about crime, or, in the case of police, about law-enforcement techniques,” he says.
Power chose Hampton Beach as his backdrop simply because he knows it well. He’s spent each summer at a seasonal cottage in the island section of the beach with his wife, Candy Power, for the past 37 years. They’ve been together since 1967, when they first struck up a conversation at a Massachusetts bowling alley.
Turning the page
Power’s books are often sold in Hampton, including at Patriot’s Corner Grocery, Laundromat & Gas Station near Power’s ocean cottage.
Owner Dianne Wall, who has known Power and his family for about 25 years, stocks her store with locally made products. She’s carried all of Power’s books along the way.
Power’s novels, she says, have been popular in the seaside town, so when “The Treasure of Hampton Beach” came out in 2021, Wall was ready.
“This time I got a whole boxful. In the summertime, I’m always selling out. Everybody loves him. He’s a nice man,” Wall says.
Wall likes the books’ references to local places, including Patriot’s Corner.
“He’ll include you in the book as long as it’s OK with you. I like that,” she said.
It also creates a sense of mystery as readers try to figure out what site might have inspired a particular description.
“I think that’s what makes them so popular with the people that have been coming here for years. When they read it, they’re like, ‘Oh, where was this?’ Wall says. “He’s a good author, and he keeps you intrigued.”
The story continues
Power has made progress, but the writing process since the stroke has been difficult. He misses his old writing days.
“I was a very, very fast typist. I could type as fast as the ideas would come to me. I loved that ... technique of getting my books down through typing.”
He still gets around with help from a therapist and is not taking any chances.
“I still have somebody beside me just in case, because I don’t want to go down,” he says. “If you break anything at all, like your wrist or your ankle or anything, you can set your rehab back quite a while. And that’s the last thing I want to do now.”
He’s looking to shop around a TV series or film proposal based on his books.
Meantime, he walks every day with a cane, continuously adding more steps to his routine. Power hopes to be able to stroll the beach twice a day like he used to. He’s also excited to visit the boardwalk with his children and grandchildren, including grandson James, now 9.
“He and I used to go up there every night until I had my stroke. I was the man with the quarters. I was ‘Grampy,’ (with) bulging quarters in my pockets. We spent every one of them in Fun-O-Rama or Playland. And I really enjoyed it. We’d go up every single night. I’m looking forward to getting back to that hopefully.”
Candy, his wife, has been Jed’s primary caregiver.
“Things have changed considerably since his stroke. This was a man in great health, (and he) did a lot … food shopping, errands, etc., and that’s all on me now! It’s not easy but I’m here for him and always will be,” she says in an email.
Candy gets to review his work before the general public does.
“I help Jed by proofing and correcting spelling (and) grammar, as well as suggesting changes here and there. I love Jed’s work and am extremely proud of him,” she says.
She also has a soft spot for the main characters in Power’s novels.
“Some of the conversations between the characters can be quite funny. My favorite characters are Eddie and Derwood and Dan, of course, because he reminds me of Jed,” she says.