KINGSTON -- A bright fireball that some assumed was a meteor shooting across the sky early Wednesday morning turned out to be a flare attached to a parachute that landed in the driveway of a Kingston horse farm.
The unusual incident startled David and Alicia Robertson, who own the farm on Frontage Road.
They were thankful the flare didn’t float onto their barn, house or in the wooded area around their property, and spark a fire.
“We have a barn full of hay and horses. We’re not alarmists here, but having fire shot into our yard is ridiculous,” Alicia Robertson said as she pointed to the barn, which isn’t far from the spot in the driveway where the flare landed around 7 a.m. It set off a motion sensor light and spooked their dogs.
The parachute and remnants of the flare were turned over to Kingston police.
Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. said it appears to be a commercial parachute flare that could be shot into the air by a mariner to make a distress signal or to light up an area.
Police are investigating the incident, but Briggs said he doesn’t believe it was related to any distress call. He said it was likely done for fun and that the culprit probably had no malicious intent.
Briggs isn’t sure how far the flare traveled, but he said it was likely launched somewhere in Kingston.
While the person responsible may not have intended to set a fire, Briggs shared the property owners’ concerns.
“If it landed in a barn it would have been very dangerous. The woods, where they’re dry now, it could have caused a fire in the woods,” he said.
Briggs said he’s not sure how big the flare was because it had burned up. All that was left was the parachute and the ring that held the flare, he said.
Alicia Robertson and her two daughters were asleep when the flare came down, but her husband was awake and saw the flash of light.
Some people who spotted the flare flying over Route 125 followed it as it made its way toward the Robertson property. They pulled into the driveway to make sure it didn’t cause a fire, she said.
The family has several of their own horses and boards others that are trained for clients. She said the horses were inside the barn at the time.
“It was 7 a.m. and they usually go out around 8 or 8:15. It could have landed in the pen,” she said. “If it had been an hour and a half later, my daughter would have been out here riding. Thankfully it wasn’t during the day because she trains young horses.”