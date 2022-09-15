Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg

A former Manchester police officer who died in the line of duty will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., next spring. Officer Frank Dustin passed away on May 20, 1918, while pursuing a man in Stark Park. At left, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg is shown at Manchester Police Headquarters reviewing photocopies of clippings about Officer Dustin’s death.

A Manchester police officer who died pursuing a suspect more than a century ago will have his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial next year.

Officer Frank Dustin, 57, died May 20, 1918, while chasing after a man who was allegedly exposing himself in Stark Park in the city’s North End. The story of his death had been largely lost to history until earlier this year, when Manchester police found a box in a closet at police headquarters on Valley Street containing old newspaper clippings detailing the incident.