Nashua Arts Center opens
From left, Maizie Hennessy, 14, and Sophia Scribner, 17, both of Nashua, were performing numbers from their upcoming production of “Xanadu” with Peacock Players during the event.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

NASHUA — For Nashua-born singer Alan St. Louis, who holds eight world records for the most public performances of the American and Canadian national anthems — including 5,000 in the past 12 years, singing at Saturday’s ribbon-cutting for the Nashua Center for the Arts was more than a homecoming or a patriotic event.

“It’s thrilling. I’m honored to be asked to open the show. It’s nice to see Nashua get a state-of-the-art venue,” said St. Louis, who sings at regional sports, college and veterans events. Two months ago he moved to Tyngsborough, Mass., after living in Nashua for 60 years.