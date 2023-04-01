NASHUA — For Nashua-born singer Alan St. Louis, who holds eight world records for the most public performances of the American and Canadian national anthems — including 5,000 in the past 12 years, singing at Saturday’s ribbon-cutting for the Nashua Center for the Arts was more than a homecoming or a patriotic event.
“It’s thrilling. I’m honored to be asked to open the show. It’s nice to see Nashua get a state-of-the-art venue,” said St. Louis, who sings at regional sports, college and veterans events. Two months ago he moved to Tyngsborough, Mass., after living in Nashua for 60 years.
“The acoustics are incredible here,” St. Louis said. “I’m very impressed with what they do for the sound.”
It was a resounding thumbs-up for downtown’s new arts and culture magnet — following decades of conception and planning, five years of design and construction, and endorsement by Nashua officials and voters. Roughly 200 city leaders, arts and culture enthusiasts, donors and performance lovers gathered for the unveiling of a 750-seat venue that rivals Manchester’s Palace Theatre. By the push of a button, 400 telescopic seats in the orchestra retract into the wall, and its auditorium converts to cabaret-style theater with a dance floor, or hall for galas, banquets, conferences or fundraisers.
The site of an old apartment building and the former location of Alec’s Shoes, the $25 million remake-and-repurpose of 201 Main Street is expected to fuel downtown’s economic revival, spinning off business to nearby restaurants and retailers before and after each show. As a regional arts and entertainment center, it’s predicted to pull live music fans and theatergoers who might otherwise travel to Boston.
“This will make a huge difference for our community, for Nashua for many years to come,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “This will bring tens of thousands to our city. This will help build a stronger, healthier downtown economy as well as enrich all our lives.”
“It’s a showcase of what happens when a community comes together” to stake a place in culture and the arts, said Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “You’re impacting the entire state. It will be amazing for the state of art in New Hampshire and beyond.”
According to data from the federal Bureau of Economic analysis, arts and culture contributed roughly $3.3 billion to the state’s economy in 2021, up from $2.9 billion in 2020 — and more than construction, education services and outdoor recreation each contributed in 2021.
Later this month, the Nashua Center for the Arts will host Symphony New Hampshire’s 100th anniversary concert here. Spectacle Live, its event manager, has booked concerts with Suzanne Vega, Boz Scaggs, Pat Metheny and Jake Shimabukuro and performances of “Menopause the Musical” and Safe Haven Ballet’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Richard Lannan, president of Nashua Community Arts, said in a news release that he expects 130 to 200 days of use at the center each year, attracting roughly 70,000 people to downtown Nashua by year three.
“We’ll be able to host a small theater-in-the-round performance one night, a nonprofit organization’s annual gala the next, and a nationally touring musician the next,” Lannon said.
“It’s going to be an anchor for downtown,” said Ben Clemons, a Nashua alderman who advocated for its creation. “It gives the community things to do, a place to gather, something we’ve never really had before in the city. It’s a game changer. What a beautiful place.”
The building, designed by ICON Architecture of Boston, converted much of the original 1894 structure to dressing rooms, and space for stage crews and technical management of events.. The first floor’s former shoe store is now the Bank of America Theater, which can accommodate 1,000 people for standing events and 250 for banquets. The second floor houses concessions and bathrooms, and the third boasts a VIP lounge and balcony overlooking Main Street.
“It’s a very desirable space,” said Mark McKevitz, an architect with ICON. “Every project has its challenges. There are always things that pop up and surprise us.”
The venue will also provide a professional-grade stage for local and up-and-coming artists.
“A lot of folks don’t realize the level of talent we have in Nashua,” said Lindsay Rinaldi, executive director of the Nashua Community Music School. “Whether rising stars or professionals we have right here, this venue can bring those people together.”
June Caron, a member of the Nashua Board of Alderman, said although she’s been a skeptic, she’s impressed by the final result.
“I think this will be the success we want it to be,” said Caron. A joint effort of city leaders, businesses and individual citizens (Bank of America contributed $500,000, the Low Family Companies gave $250,000 and an anonymous donor sent $1 million), “It’s a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together.’’
“It fills a gap in what we provide for our community and surrounding communities,” said Mary Ann Melizzi-Golja, a Nashua alderman who served on the project’s steering committee. The goal was to create a multi-purpose facility “to encompass the broader meaning of the arts.”
“It’s been a long run,” said Lannan at Nashua Community Arts, the nonprofit that spearheaded fundraising. “We had a vision of what it was going to be. Everything we designed and planned for. It’s got all the amenities for the comfort of people watching and the performers. It will make people want to come back.”
Jared Holland, a Nashua native and pianist, performed Saturday with vocalist Evan Kraus from the Community Music School.
“Without being a dining and entertainment destination, downtown might be gone,” Holland said. “How many years have we looked at Manchester and Portsmouth and asked, ‘What do we have here?’”
Sophia Scribner, 17, of Nashua, came to Saturday’s ribbon cutting to deliver selections from the musical “Xanadu” with her fellow Peacock Players. “I didn’t realize it would be this big,” she said. “It’s really good to see.”
“It’s going to be great for downtown,” said Mark Nash of Hudson, who donated to the project.
“Just to have the opportunity to come to shows right next to home,” said his wife, Paula Nash.
“We’ve had over 500 donors of $1 to $1 million,” said Donchess. “It shows a commitment of everyone to this project and the community.”