A Nashua couple -- partners both at home and in the office -- have been selected as the Gate City’s 2020 Citizens of the Year.
Helen Honorow and William “Bill” Barry were selected for the prestigious honor because of their volunteer efforts on various organizations and boards that aim to make Nashua a better community.
Married for 32 years, both award recipients are attorneys at the law firm Barry & Honorow, PLLC in Nashua.
“Over the past few decades, they have given, and continue to give today, an immeasurable amount of time, energy and resources to Greater Nashua, and their impact is felt at such a diverse number of organizations,” Kate Luczko, president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “The chamber is thrilled to be able to honor them.”
Barry said Tuesday that he is humbled by the recognition. The Nashua native’s grandfather, William H. Barry, served as the mayor of Nashua from 1911 to 1914.
“I am very humbled and deeply honored to be recognized for the award that has gone to so many giants and icons in the city of Nashua over the last 91 years,” said Barry, who met Honorow in law school in 1981.
Honorow, originally from Chicago, is a member of the Rotary Club of Nashua West, is on the board of directors for Gateways Community Services, is a longtime member of the New Hampshire State Board of Education and a commissioner for the Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Barry serves as president of the Rotary Club of Nashua, is a trustee for Rivier University, a member of the Girls Inc. capital campaign and is active with the Village Network.
“I was raised by my parents to give back to the community, as they did in many volunteer positions. And, I get so much more back from the assistance I am able to give people and organizations,” he said.
The couple will be honored during the chamber’s annual gala, which is being held virtually on Oct. 8. Since 1945, the organization has been selecting annual citizen of the year awards.
According to Luczko, there were many deserving nominations this year for outstanding individuals who have dedicated their time and talent to the community.
“In the end, the committee strongly felt that this year, Bill and Helen should be the award recipients,” she said in a release.
The two have been working side by side at their law firm since 2005, which, at the time, allowed them more flexibility to supervise their children.
“It has been a pleasure to be able to work with her professionally over the last 15 years,” Barry said of Honorow.
Previously, Barry served as president of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, trustee with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, commissioner for the Nashua Police Department, Nashua state representative and coach of various youth sports teams.
Honorow is a trustee for INSPIRE and the Nutt Foundation, and has served with the Front Door Agency, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Girls Inc., while also volunteering with the New Hampshire Bar Association’s committee on cooperation with the courts.