The Gate City is mourning the death of a well-known developer who worked tirelessly to provide housing desperately needed in the community.
Kevin Slattery, the founder of Etchstone Properties, died on Friday after fighting COVID-19.
“That battle was made a little tougher since he was immunocompromised from a recently diagnosed medical condition,” said Jaron Slattery, his son.
He thanked Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua and its staff for taking care of his father in recent months. Slattery, 67, was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of April.
He was among a group of patients at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center that participated in a nationwide clinical trial with the Mayo Clinic to study the effects of convalescent plasma treatment on COVID-19 patients. Doctors were able to take donated plasma from a person who has recovered from the illness and developed antibodies against it and give that plasma to Slattery.
This week, Mayor Jim Donchess acknowledged Kevin Slattery’s death, describing the Nashua native as a good friend and a very generous person who loved the city.
“We have had 18 people die here in the city,” Donchess said of those who have succumbed to COVID-19.
For the families that are personally impacted by COVID-19, including the Slattery family, it is devastating, said the mayor.
“Our community has lost a truly great leader. Full of compassion and kindness, Kevin was an inspiration to everybody who met him,” the United Way of Greater Nashua said in a statement.
He served on the board of directors for the United Way of Greater Nashua, and assisted with the organization’s annual homelessness sleepout and fundraising campaign. He also helped keep the United Way of Greater Nashua’s building from falling into disrepair, according to the statement, adding he did so much that was instrumental for the group.
“The city of Nashua was great to him -- it was his home,” Jaron Slattery said on Thursday. “He felt as though he was extremely fortunate to start his business in a great city that was in dire need of housing."
“I think, as a result of how beneficial this was to him and his success, he had that burning desire to give back,” added the younger Slattery, also of Nashua.
The United Way of Greater Nashua has formed the Kevin Slattery Memorial Scholarship in his memory, which will be awarded to young people who have experienced homelessness and are seeking to better themselves through education.
Aside from his volunteer work with the United Way, Kevin Slattery also dedicated his time serving on the board at Home Health and Hospice Care. He volunteered for other groups such as Meals on Wheels, the Tolles Street Mission and more.
“He found a true balance between work and charitable efforts,” said his son.