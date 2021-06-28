The Gate City may not have taken to the streets to celebrate Pride month as it has in the past, but its virtual celebration this past weekend garnered just as much celebration and fanfare.
“Pride month, to me, is more revolution and rebellion and the beautiful way in which queer folks, especially queer folks of color, push themselves to the forefront of whatever vibrancy and really living means for them,” said Kathryn Elaine of Nashua.
Nashua’s Pride month events began in 2017 with a downtown festival and parade, as a way to celebrate, recognize and honor the LGBTQIA community, according to a proclamation from the city.
Elaine, who is Black, Muslim and bisexual, spoke during Saturday’s virtual festivities, stressing the importance of providing platforms where individuals can celebrate their pride in warm, loud and intentional ways.
Several singing performances and a one-act-play also took to the stage on Saturday, highlighting the need to celebrate authenticity.
“In Nashua, pride is about our core values, our deepest beliefs,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “In Nashua, everyone belongs. We believe that everyone is created equal.”
Donchess said Nashua believes in every person and respects the rights of everyone in the community.
Surrounded by balloons of every color in the rainbow, Saturday’s event also highlighted video clips from previous Pride parades in the city where individuals held signs reading “Love wins,” and wore colorful beads and rainbow face paint.
Layla Josephine, who identifies as a transgender female, helped found Nashua’s Pride initiative.
The 20-year-old urged others to be true to themselves. “It is a journey. We are all on a journey,” said Josephine, explaining Pride Month offers people an opportunity to feel comfortable with themselves — knowing that they have a community to back them up.
Pride comes from within, she said, explaining that even with a virtual celebration, it can still be a prideful, moving and meaningful experience.
Judy Pancoast, a children’s songwriter and performer, shared a song she wrote when her daughter was 3-years-old that aimed to teach her and others that love is simply love.
“No need for hate or fear. No need to attack,” she sang. “ … That special one will come along and make your heart burst into a song — and that’s a beautiful thing.”
Nashua is planning an in-person Pride event for this fall.