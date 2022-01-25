A Nashua man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother has died after suffering a “medical event” while in custody, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.
The joint statement from Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Deputy Chief Kevin Rourke said Jacob Abraham, 28, of 22 Auburn St. in Nashua died Monday in Concord.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said an internal condition/event led to Abraham’s hospitalization.
“He was being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections awaiting a future hearing when it occurred, was quickly transferred to a local hospital for treatment, and after several days, doctors transferred him to hospice care,” said Agati in an email. “We’ve got no indication to believe his death is suspicious.”
Abraham was arrested in Lowell, Mass., in November on a second-degree murder charge.
Prosecutors alleged Abraham killed his grandmother, Cynthia Toupin, 71, “by causing blunt force trauma to her head and/or a puncture wound to her neck, manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” according to the charge.
“Due to Mr. Abraham’s death, the state will enter an order of nolle prosequi as to the pending charge and discontinue the prosecution against Mr. Abraham for murdering Ms. Toupin,” the statement said.