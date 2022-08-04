Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a Dodge Durango on the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound near exit 6 Thursday morning, state police said.Troopers from the Troop B barracks in Bedford responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a gray 2018 Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. Thursday.Troopers reported finding a male pedestrian, identified as Nicholas L'Heureux , 26, of Nashua, in the right breakdown lane.L'Heureux was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with life threatening injuries, police said.The driver of the vehicle, identified as Amy Razzaboni, 54, of Brookline, was uninjured in the crash.The right two travel lanes and the Exit 6 Southbound on-ramp were shut down for approximately two hours while Troopers worked to process the scene.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Morrissey at (603) 223-8815 or Patrick.C.Morrissey@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bedford residents provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine +3 Dear Abby: Elderly mom struggles to adjust to senior living Nashua man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV on Everett Turnpike Manchester fire chief to retire Sept. 1 +2 Pelham Police Chief Roark to retire at end of month, become town administrator +2 A night out for police and the community +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular $1 million winning Mega Millions sold in NH Drama continues over Gunstock leadership Londonderry police Chief Bill Hart picked for U.S. Marshal post Bombs threats called in to colleges, universities across NH Ward 2 residents air homelessness concerns with Manchester officials David’s House founder leaves a gift that has comforted families of sick kids for 36 years D'Allesandro remembers day as Bill Russell's 'bodyguard' 'Everything was for him': Even as they mourn, teammates pull together for a state title FIT wants to switch from garden, learning center project to affordable housing Manchester aldermen approve agreement to develop parking lots into housing Request News Coverage