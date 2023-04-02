A Nashua man is being honored for helping save a woman from a burning home in 2021.
The Carnegie Hero Fund has announced that Jose Pichardo, 41, will receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, given to people who risk their own safety trying to save the lives of others.
Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, according to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department, someone called 911 to report a house fire at 54 Forest Park Drive, and said there were people trapped inside the home.
Two civilians went into the house, and got the home’s 97-year-old owner out before firefighters arrived.
According to information provided by the Carnegie Hero Fund, Pichardo — a 41-year-old car salesman — was driving by “when he saw flames issuing from the back of Shirley M. Buder’s home.”
“Pichardo kicked down the locked, front door and crawled toward the sound of Buder’s voice, where he found her sitting in a chair in her living room,” a release from the Carnegie Hero Fund reports. “Telling her to remain in the chair, Pichardo dragged the chair to the front door and onto the home’s porch where another man assisted Pichardo in carrying Buder in the chair away from the house. Buder inhaled smoke, was hospitalized, and recovered in two days. The day after the fire, Pichardo had recovered from smoke inhalation.”
At the time of the fire, Nashua Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Kerrigan said an elderly woman was sitting in the living room, and had not realized her kitchen was on fire. The two rescuers went in, picked up her chair, and carried her from the house.
One of the rescuers, identified as Tom Kehoe, had a heart attack, and firefighters arrived to find another civilian rescuer, identified as Lariana Garvis, performing CPR.
Firefighters took over CPR until an ambulance arrived to take Kehoe to the hospital, where triple bypass surgery was later performed, officials said.
Other firefighters went into the burning house and rescued a dog before extinguishing the blaze.
In its first announcement of 2023, the Carnegie Hero Fund said it will recognize 15 civilians who risked serious injury or death to save others, including four passersby who entered unfamiliar burning homes to save their occupants, a man who was shot and paralyzed from the waist-down while attempting to save a store clerk from an armed assailant, and a father who drowned saving his toddler.
Among those saved by this quarter’s Medal recipients were four children, a 61-year-old man who was trapped in his wheelchair in the basement apartment of a burning building, and a room full of senior citizen churchgoers attending a potluck where a man opened fire.
