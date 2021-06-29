A Nashua native has published his first book, which takes place in the Gate City and highlights several popular establishments such as Holman Stadium, the Laton House, and Leda Lanes.
Joe Benson admits that it was no small feat writing “An Unwelcome Arrangement,” his first in a series of novels, but says he is proud of the accomplishment and eager to continue writing about fictional character Rose McDougal.
Benson, who previously lived in Nashua for 12 years and now resides in Carolina Beach, N.C., has been working on his first book since 2015.
He started writing during his last deployment with the U.S. Air Force when he was stationed in Afghanistan and in East Africa.
“I have learned that readers are drawn to an unlikely hero, not a handsome boyfriend or a house in the Hamptons, but someone who is more relatable,” said Benson, who spent the past several days in Nashua participating in book signings at Barnes & Noble and Bishop Guertin High School.
The character of McDougal lives at the Laton House in Nashua, finds herself with significant depression, no job, no real family and no partner to share her life with.
Thinking she might finally get a break, McDougal instead ends up in the hospital and has an unusual visit from an Irish mob boss in South Boston.
Unbeknownst to her, the mob boss owes McDougal’s father a favor from years ago.
“He feels it necessary, given her circumstances, that it is only right that he help her,” explained Benson, adding McDougal is then drawn deep into his criminal organization and his desire to push drugs into southern Maine.
“An Unwelcome Arrangement” has several references to Nashua hotspots, including the former Stable bar on Canal Street, now known as Penuche’s Ale House, as well as the former Odd Fellows Building, Holman Stadium, The Telegraph newspaper and Leda Lanes bowling alley.
While most of the book is based in Nashua, some of it takes place in South Boston as well, according to Benson.
Although Benson has published pieces in various military journals while earning his master’s degrees in unconventional warfare and special operations and low-intensity conflict, this was his first attempt at publishing a book.
“It was entirely different than writing formulaic and structured military articles,” said Benson, who separated from the Air Force as a colonel after 23 years, spending much of his career in special operations units and serving with Navy, Marine and Army special forces units.
Although he is a Bronze Star recipient with 12 overseas deployments, Benson also has a political career and recently served as mayor of Carolina Beach, N.C.
He has taken some time off from the political arena to focus on his writing, and is already working on his second book in the series.
“I am going to keep writing until I run out of ideas. It wouldn’t be right to let her off easy,” Benson said of his main character, McDougal.
He anticipates there will be at least four novels in the series.