Nashua leaders are remembering former mayor Don Davidson.
Davidson died on May 28 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack at the age of 82.
“I think his legacy is here in the city, and you can see it everywhere,” Alderman Ben Clemons said of Davidson.
Davidson served as mayor from 1996-2000, and was also acting mayor in 1977.
He also served as an alderman for Ward 8, an at-large alderman, president of the Board of Aldermen, a member of the Nashua Fire Commission and member of the Nashua Airport Authority.
“Mayor Davidson will always hold a place in Nashua. He served the public very well and his family should be proud,” said Clemons, adding Davidson inspired him to get involved in city politics when he was younger.
Although Clemons was opposed to some of Davidson’s proposals, he said people can change.
In Davidson’s case, Clemons said the former mayor learned to listen to his constituents, and it helped him govern better during the second half of his term.
He worked with Nashua residents and the state Legislature to make Nashua a better place, and the city was named the number one city in the country for its second time under Davidson’s watch, said Clemons.
On Tuesday, several aldermen paid tribute to the former mayor. He worked to bring the Nashua Pride baseball team to Holman Stadium in Nashua, said Alderwoman June Caron, adding Davidson ultimately brought life back to the ballpark.
Caron said Davidson worked to find compromises during contentious times, and if he realized there was a mistake that had been made, he would help to rectify it.
“I knew Don for a number of years. We didn’t always agree, but we agreed to disagree,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, adding he was sad to hear of his passing.
According to his obituary, Davidson founded Davidson Travel Service, Davidson Flight Service, The Captain’s Corner and several other small businesses.
City officials say the Maplewood area of Nashua is still often described as Captain’s Corner, which was named after Davidson’s convenience store in that vicinity.
Mayor Jim Donchess said Davidson served the city in numerous roles, and extended his sincere condolences to the Davidson family.
“He was truly dedicated to the city, and his passing was certainly sad,” said Donchess.