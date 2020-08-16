Nashua woman combats loneliness - one letter at a time

She started with a pile of 50 cards.
The loneliness that Nashua’s Kathleen McIntyre experienced after her mom died four years ago is motivating her to help others fight feelings of isolation during the pandemic.
Over the past several months, the 50 cards McIntyre began with has grown to 1,000 handwritten messages of encouragement to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout New Hampshire.
McIntyre, 68, typically spends her free time volunteering with Home Health and Hospice Care in Merrimack. But when COVID-19 hit in March, she couldn’t visit the hospice centers anymore.
Throughout the state, residents at skilled nursing facilities weren’t allowed visitors, as health officials adopted restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Not until last week were those restrictions lifted and residents allowed to designate one person who may visit them regularly. Residents at two nursing homes, in Nashua and Manchester, still are not allowed visitors.
“Loneliness is a difficult thing. Many things have been lost during this pandemic, and one of the biggest problems is that loneliness has prevailed for many people,” said McIntyre, a retired library media specialist.
When nursing homes went into lockdown, McIntyre decided to fill out cards and send them to strangers in need of some sunshine in their day, she said.
Without the usual visits from family members, long-term care residents easily can become sad and confused, she said.
For the past five months, McIntyre has written 50 cards a week with positive and heartwarming messages for residents of long-term care facilities throughout the state. To date, she has delivered about 1,000 cards to strangers.
“I just hope it brings a smile to someone’s face,” she said.
After her father’s death, McIntyre said she wrote a letter every day to her mom to help her feel less lonely.
With her mother gone, she said it has been nice to get back into that routine and give back to someone who might need cheering up.
“Kathie is a shining example of how we can all find ways to bring joy to others during this difficult time,” said John Getts, CEO of Home Health and Hospice Care. “Patients and staff in nursing centers are at the epicenter of the COVID pandemic, and these personal notes written let each patient know they are special, loved and not forgotten during this crisis.”
Getts said his organization is fortunate to have many dedicated volunteers who give much of their time supporting their mission and the community.
The STARS COVID-19 Relief group has made similar efforts. Recently the group donated 100 nitrile gloves, 150 surgical masks and 70 cards for residents at Catholic Charities New Hampshire.
“We at STARS COVID-19 Relief know these times are tough, but are sending warm wishes to keep you all safe,” said a letter to the staff at St. Teresa Rehab and Nursing Center in Manchester.
Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, said stories like this are happening throughout the Granite State, lifting the spirits of staff and residents at many nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“It has been a struggle here, but there definitely have been examples of community members who have been very gracious,” Williams said on Friday. “There are these little spontaneous gestures of kindness that we are seeing out there. The outreach is always appreciated.”
Williams said it’s important to balance residents’ personal safety and their social and emotional well-being when considering visitation restrictions.
“We are trying to help them feel more human,” he said of visits from family and hairdressers. “It is also important to rely on the science of this.”