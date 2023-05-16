NASHUA -- With one cancellation and two significant scale-downs barely visible in the rearview mirror, church leaders and their small army of volunteers are busy with last-minute preparations for this weekend's return of the popular Greek Food Festival, a St. Philip Church production that has lured hungry foodies for decades.
Aside from the pandemic-altered years (canceled in 2020, pop-up vending stations in 2021-22), thousands of folks from across the region descend annually on the church grounds, braving heavy traffic, scarce parking spots and long, snaking lines that, thanks to the well-rehearsed servers, move a lot faster than one would think at first glance.
(See information box for additional details).
Held rain or shine -- a large area adjacent to the church hall is covered by giant tents -- the festival has been around in one form or another for more than 30 years, and settled on the current format about a decade ago.
"It's great to be back to normal," said Jamie Pappas, who is co-chairwoman, with longtime volunteer Marcy Mazur, of this year's festival. Pappas, who has assumed a leadership role in the event for a number of years, praised volunteers for making do with so-called pop-up stations for the past two years, from which food already prepared was sold from a drive-through setup on an appointment basis.
Another attraction this year is an "import marketplace," featuring a Periptero kiosk, a sort of stand-alone, miniature corner store where a wide variety of items can be purchased.
About a dozen volunteers were present in the church hall Tuesday morning, where Parish Council President George Efthymiou stopped by to speak with Pappas and Mazur.
Among Efthymiou's responsibilities each year is filling his car with the bright blue lawn signs announcing the festival's dates and placing them at strategic locations.
Hectic days, however, sometimes force Efthymiou to head out with the signs well after dark, prompting some motorists to do a double-take.
"Yep, that was me," is Efthymiou's ready answer each time someone mentions they saw a man putting out lawn signs at night.