NASHUA -- With one cancellation and two significant scale-downs barely visible in the rearview mirror, church leaders and their small army of volunteers are busy with last-minute preparations for this weekend's return of the popular Greek Food Festival, a St. Philip Church production that has lured hungry foodies for decades.

Aside from the pandemic-altered years (canceled in 2020, pop-up vending stations in 2021-22), thousands of folks from across the region descend annually on the church grounds, braving heavy traffic, scarce parking spots and long, snaking lines that, thanks to the well-rehearsed servers, move a lot faster than one would think at first glance.