 Provided by Rochette Funeral Home

Peter Cameron, an ammunition specialist in the New Hampshire National Guard, is being remembered as a "dedicated soldier" after being killed in a single-car crash in Nashua last week.

Cameron was pronounced dead after police were called to the rollover crash around 2 a.m. in the area of 427 Main Dunstable Road near the Massachusetts border. He was 22.

Peter Cameron died in a single-car rollover in Nashua on Nov. 6. 