Peter Cameron, an ammunition specialist in the New Hampshire National Guard, sacrificed a spot in a specialized air assault school after a fellow soldier suffered a medical emergency during a ruck march.
He rendered aid, called 911 and alerted on-site medical personnel during the timed exercise in August, according to the National Guard. His actions may have saved the soldier's life and “made a lasting impression on his fellow artillerymen.” He joined in April of last year and was assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment
Cameron died in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 in a single-car crash in his hometown of Nashua. He was 22.
Police were called to the rollover crash around 2 a.m. in the area of 427 Main Dunstable Road near the Massachusetts border. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene. No new information was available on the crash Monday afternoon.
The National Guard posted a tribute to Cameron -- who went by "Petey" -- on Facebook on Monday afternoon, which included his efforts to care for a fellow soldier during the pre-assessment for air assault school.
“He sacrificed an opportunity for a school slot by not completing the timed event, but his actions may have saved the soldier's life,” the post reads.
The school is a 10-day camp in which soldiers get trained in missions involving helicopters.
Cameron lived the Army values in and out of uniform, N.H. Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities said in a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by his loss,” he said. “He was a dedicated soldier with a promising future.”
Cameron graduated from Nashua Christian Academy in 2018, received his associates degree in business administration from Nashua Community College and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree from University of New Hampshire Manchester.
Besides the National Guard, Cameron worked as a production technician at Gate City Church, a barista at Bonhoeffer’s Cafe and Espresso and occasionally worked as a contractor’s assistant.
According to his obituary, Cameron loved every minute of life, including impromptu concerts, Shakespearean plays, the 4,000 footers of the White Mountains, tide pools of Maine, skydiving, camping, shooting ranges and Army drills.
“Peter was devoted to helping people, using his incredible wit and humor to break down walls and make people feel loved. He loved Christ. He loved church. He loved nature. He loved freedom,” his obituary reads. “If you were blessed to have known him, then you have been blessed indeed.”
He is survived by his parents, John and Carole Cameron; siblings Sydney Zemke and Joseph Cameron, and a hedgehog named Po.
A receiving line is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gate City Church, 43 Main St., Nashua. A funeral service will follow with a reception at Bonhoeffer's Cafe.