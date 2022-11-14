Peter Cameron

Peter Cameron died in a single-car rollover in Nashua on Nov. 6. 

Peter Cameron, an ammunition specialist in the New Hampshire National Guard, sacrificed a spot in a specialized air assault school after a fellow soldier suffered a medical emergency during a ruck march.

He rendered aid, called 911 and alerted on-site medical personnel during the timed exercise in August, according to the National Guard. His actions may have saved the soldier's life and “made a lasting impression on his fellow artillerymen.” He joined in April of last year and was assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment

