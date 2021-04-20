The public can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at 565 collection sites throughout New England this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To find a collection site nearby and learn more about the event, go to www.deatakeback.com, or call 800-882-9539.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is overseen by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners. According to the DEA, the service is free, no questions are asked and most of the collection sites can be found in the lobby of local police departments.
Last year, a record 115,944.24 pounds or over 57 tons of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges were brought to collection sites throughout New England.