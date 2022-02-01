Manchester aldermen unanimously approved Jodie Nazaka as the city’s new economic development director. Nazaka previously served as a senior planner in Manchester’s Planning and Community Development Department.
“I’m thrilled the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to unanimously confirm Jodie Nazaka as Manchester’s Economic Development Director,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “Ms. Nazaka is a bright and thoughtful leader whose passion will improve the economic well-being and quality of life in our community. In her new role, Ms. Nazaka will advance the city’s position as a hub for commerce and entertainment, work to expand our access to arts and culture, and help develop a strong community brand that fosters civic pride.”
Nazaka said she is honored to take the economic reins of the city.
“I look forward to building strong relationships with our residents, business owners, local officials, developers, special interest groups, and the public to help lead Manchester in managing a healthy economic climate for years to come,” said Nazaka in a statement.
The economic development director’s position has been vacant since former director Melanie Sanuth resigned in October 2019.
Nazaka has worked in the city’s Planning and Community Development Department since 2015. Before coming to work for the city she was a town planner in Milford and an Environmental Planner at Inter-Science Research Associates.
She recently led the city’s work to identify a potential commuter rail station in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and managed the update and adoption of the city’s 10-year Master Plan.
Nazaka has a B.S. in Environmental Planning from Plymouth State University, a Certificate in Leadership and Management from the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, a Certificate in Creative Placemaking from the Institute of Art and Design at New England College, and is finishing her MBA in Public Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
Nazaka will start as economic development director on Monday, Feb. 7. Her annual salary will be $86,045.44.