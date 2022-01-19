Mayor Joyce Craig has nominated Manchester senior planner Jodie Nazaka as the city’s next economic development director.
Her nomination will layover until the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The economic development director’s position has been vacant since former director Melanie Sanuth resigned in October 2019.
Nazaka has worked in the city’s Planning and Community Development Department since 2015. Before coming to work for the city she was a Town Planner in Milford and an Environmental Planner at Inter-Science Research Associates.
“I truly believe the Manchester Economic Development office will once again set our community up for success under Ms. Nazaka’s guidance, and I am confident she is the right person for the job,” said Craig in a statement. “Her experience is comprehensive, encompassing both professional and volunteer work. In her new role, Ms. Nazaka will advance the city’s position as a hub for commerce and entertainment, work to expand our access to arts and culture, and help develop a strong community brand that fosters civic pride. Throughout her tenure, Ms. Nazaka has shown her tenacity and passion to build a stronger Manchester and create a more dynamic place for all Queen City residents.”
Nazaka recently led the city’s work to identify a potential commuter rail station in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and managed the update and adoption of the city’s 10-year Master Plan.
Nazaka has a B.S. in Environmental Planning from Plymouth State University, a Certificate in Leadership and Management from the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, a Certificate in Creative Placemaking from the Institute of Art and Design at New England College, and is finishing her MBA in Public Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.