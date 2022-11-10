Nearly 2,000 runners are expected in downtown Manchester this weekend, descending on the Queen City for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon and shorter races.
Manchester police are warning motorists of anticipated delays getting in and around the city due to road closures associated with the running of the marathon on Sunday.
Nearly 2,000 registered runners from 48 states are expected in Manchester to run the marathon, half marathon, and relay race and 5K through the streets of the Queen City.
Race day headquarters and the common start and finish line for each distance race are located on Elm Street in front of Veterans Park.
The marathon, half marathon and the first leg of the relay are scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, while the 5K will start 15 minutes later at 9:05 a.m..
The 26.2-mile marathon course will run through numerous neighborhoods including the downtown, North End, Derryfield Park, Rimmon Heights, Piscataquog River Rail Trail, and the Goffstown Rail Trail.
Organizers said this year’s course is highlighted by a loop inside Delta Dental Stadium, home to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball team.
Veterans Count is once again the official charity of the CMC Manchester City Marathon.
Organizers said race participants have raised more than $10,000 this year, and over $100,000 for Veterans Count since 2017.
Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals NH that supports military veterans and their families, will receive charitable donations directly from the event proceeds.
“With great running weather forecasted for Sunday and fantastic community support from dozens of charity partners, we are looking forward to highlighting the city of Manchester to thousands of runners with the 16th running of NH’s largest marathon,” said John Mortimer, owner of Millennium Running, in a statement. “To be able to support Veterans Count as our official charity makes it even more rewarding for Millennium Running and all of the participants and sponsors.”
Manchester police announced multiple road closures leading up to race time and throughout the weekend.
Road closures scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13 include:
• Elm Street (between Bridge & Granite) -- 6 a.m.-5 p.m.