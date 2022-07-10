Manchester officials have scheduled a neighborhood meeting Monday night to discuss plans for a new nonprofit community center on the city’s West Side.
The center would be named after Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural construction firm, who died in June 2021 at 67.
Residents are invited to weigh in on the project Monday at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Parkside Middle School, 75 Park Side Ave. in Manchester.
The Mark Stebbins Community Center is a new project being planned for the West Side to bring services for children and families in a central, walkable and easy to get to location. Several service providers will be located together in the community center.
The community center is in discussions with the city to purchase land at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street, near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School, along a bus route and centrally located for West Side residents, according to a letter from William Steele Jr., the board’s president.
The center’s board of directors also includes former Gov. John Lynch and Stebbins’ brother, Henry.
Mark Stebbins and his wife Sally are well-known for their support of nonprofits in the Granite State, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.
The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted 4-1 last month to recommend selling the 4.15-acre piece of land eyed for the project for $600,000 to a group behind the project.
A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted.
The group has said “a generous donor” committed to the $600,000 purchase price.
The sale still needs to be approved by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which is expected to take up the issue July 19.
Once the location for the center is acquired and a needs analysis completed, organizers will begin the design process, determine the nonprofit agencies that will be located there and raise funds. A survey was distributed in 10 different languages to get feedback from residents.
The building is expected to be between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.
The West Side, home to 25% of the city’s residents, is a high-density urban area with pockets of extreme poverty, according to information provided by the center.