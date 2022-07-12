Abutters and neighbors of a proposed nonprofit community center on the city’s West Side spoke up against the project early and often at a neighborhood meeting this week.
About 100 people attended Monday’s meeting at Parkside Middle School. Although several said they supported the project, the majority of those living near the planned location of the building — expected to be between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet — voiced opposition.
Jill Thompson, whose family owns six properties at the end of Hevey Street, said she spoke with 24 neighbors of the proposed center.
“Not one of them want it in this neighborhood,” Thompson said. “None of you are here for the schools with the traffic … they block our driveway. We have kids here going back and forth all day long. None of us feel like we’ve been a part of it. You haven’t been neighborly with us.
“None of you live here,” Thompson said, looking around the room. “You guys live down in the North End. All you people here, none of you live here.”
The center would be named after the late Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural construction firm, who died in June 2021 at 67.
Stebbins and his wife Sally are well-known for their support of nonprofits in the Granite State, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.
Supporters say the Mark Stebbins Community Center would bring services for children and families in a central, walkable and easily accessible location. Several service providers will be located together in the community center.
The community center is in discussions with the city to purchase land at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street, near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School, along a bus route and centrally located for West Side residents, according to a letter from William Steele Jr., the board’s president.
The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted 4-1 last month to recommend selling the 4.15-acre piece of land eyed for the project for $600,000 to a group behind the project.
A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted.
The group has said “a generous donor” committed to the $600,000 purchase price.
The sale still needs to be approved by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which is expected to take up the issue July 19.
Several people Monday’s meeting said the tone and phrases being used during a brief presentation gave the impression the project is a done deal.
“I think we should stop and sit at the ‘If’ question, not the ‘when’ question,” said Carla Gericke.
“It feels a little bit like the train has left the station,” said Mark DeGrossiliers, whose property directly abuts the proposed site.
Once the location for the center is acquired and a needs analysis completed, organizers will begin the design process, determine the nonprofit agencies that will be located there and raise funds.
City architect and Manchester Proud President Barry Brensinger said input from residents will be used to make sure the building fits in with the surrounding neighborhood.
“The only way it can succeed is if it is adopted by the neighborhood,” Brensinger said. “This has to be a resource in our neighborhood. They (proponents of the center) want to hear from you, they want you to be engaged, and the end result will be a building that you can be proud of. You will have a voice. ”
Gericke asked when the abutters were informed about the project. Organizers said a mailer was sent out the first week of July.
“As soon as we got to the next step, we said we’ve got to have a meeting immediately,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester. “Your voice matters and is of the essence.”
Gericke asked why there was such a sense of urgency to move the project forward.
“The urgency is we think there’s a great need, honestly,” said Fitzpatrick.
Danielle Macklin, who lives on Blucher St. near the site and admitted she has concerns over the increased traffic the project could bring, said she is a big supporter of community centers after growing up on the east side of Harlem.
“I am a living testament to what a community can do to raise a child,” Macklin said. “Our community center was our oasis. Now I’m a two degree professional living in New Hampshire, owning a property. I’m a living testament to what a community center can do. There is a true need here, but our privacy will be affected, especially when it comes to many of my elderly neighbors.”