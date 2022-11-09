LACONIA — The 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a Nazi anti-Semitic massacre that directly led to the murder of some six million Jews in the Holocaust, was remembered Wednesday at Temple B’nai Israel.

Some 70 people gathered on the temple’s Court Street lawn for an interfaith observance that included songs and prayers and the declaration by several speakers that what happened to Jews in Germany on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, would “never again” happen anywhere.