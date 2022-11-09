Carol Pierce, far left, of the Laconia Human Relations Committee, waits to speak on Wednesday at Temple B’nai Israel’s observance on the 84th anniversary of the Nazi anti-Semitic riot known as Kristallnacht. Temple President Ira Keltz is addressing attendees, while Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and Lois Kessin, an event organizer, listen.
LACONIA — The 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, a Nazi anti-Semitic massacre that directly led to the murder of some six million Jews in the Holocaust, was remembered Wednesday at Temple B’nai Israel.
Some 70 people gathered on the temple’s Court Street lawn for an interfaith observance that included songs and prayers and the declaration by several speakers that what happened to Jews in Germany on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, would “never again” happen anywhere.
Among those pledging themselves to that effort was Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who said in preparing his remarks that he repeatedly kept coming back to why “The Night of Broken Glass,” which is a less flattering alternative name for Kristallnacht, no one stepped up to challenge Adolf Hitler’s order to inflict violence and destruction upon the Jews.
“Where were the people to stand up for those who were being abused?” he asked.
Hosmer warned that the conditions that made Kristallnacht possible more than 80 years ago — governments lying to their people and the people believing the lies — continues into the present day around the world.
The mayor pointed out that many of those who came out to Temple B’nai Israel on Wednesday had attended a vigil weeks earlier at the municipal Opechee Park, which along with the Laconia Public Library had been defaced by graffiti that included swastikas.
At both events, Jews and Christians, as well as Democrats and Republicans, came together, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder as “human beings.”
Carol Pierce, of the mayoral Laconia Human Relations Committee, said she is of German heritage and recalled how as a teenager growing up in Wisconsin during World War II she was advised by her mom not to make that fact widely known.
Later, Pierce said she learned about Nazi Germany’s role in World War II, and after that, thinking, “My people did this, too.”
Roger Andrews of the Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia said Kristallnacht was a terrible thing for Jews in Germany “and after that, it got worse.”
The terror of Kristallnacht, he noted, was “initiated by nice people like us.”
“We stand with you, Temple B’nai Israel, praying that we will have the courage to never be silent, but to act,” Andrews concluded.
The Rev. Marc Drouin, pastor of St. Andre Bessette Parish, said he as a seminarian also wondered “how could hatred develop in such a way” as to seek to destroy an entire people.
Everyone who attended the observance at the temple did so as someone “formed and fashioned in the image of God,” said Drouin, thus “to hate another is to hate oneself” and God.
Jim Carroll, a retired district court judge in Laconia, said he as an Irish Catholic was forever grateful to the “role models” in Laconia’s Jewish community who helped him become a better person.
History doesn’t repeat itself, Carroll pointed out. Instead, “It is mankind that repeats history.”
He ended his remarks by quoting President Franklin Roosevelt’s famous four freedoms speech, observing that Wednesday’s observance “is our collective call to ensure those freedoms are granted.”
Ira Keltz, president of Temple B’nai Israel, welcomed attendees and said that after Kristallnacht, Jews in Germany understood that it was not a temporary situation but the start of something even worse.
Everyone who came to the temple for the observance of the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht was there to say “never again,” said Keltz.