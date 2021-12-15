If you build it, they will come — and now ‘it’ has a name.
Nashua Community Arts board president Richard Lannan announced Tuesday the new entertainment venue under construction in downtown Nashua will be named the Nashua Center for the Arts.
A local family who contributed an anonymous $1 million gift to the center was given final naming rights as part of the donation, Lannan said.
Nashua Community Arts board member Phillip Scontsas was in touch with the donors during the name selection process.
According to Scontsas, the donors selected the name because the center will be home “to much more than theatrical and musical performances.”
“It will be hosting films, a variety of attractions like celebrity chefs and reality TV stars, recitals and competitions,” said Scontsas. “They are looking forward to art exhibitions in the gallery and were pleased that the operator, Spectacle Live, is willing to work with community and school partners for access to the Center for the Arts.”
The donors also felt it important to have Nashua in the name, Scontsas added.
“It will give Nashua attention as a destination for the arts,” said Scontsas. “They also think it is important that both Spectacle Live and Nashua Community Arts will work together to make the center serve as a resource and gathering place for the community, and to make the arts and cultural activities accessible to the community at large. They feel it will improve the quality of life for residents, enhance growth and stability of arts and culture in the city and will provide strong economic benefits for the entire Nashua area.”
Construction is ongoing with the installation of the precast concrete floor sections for the parterres and balconies in the theater. In the back of the facility, Harvey Construction is wrapping up framing and working on installation of the mechanicals, plumbing and electrical.
“This week marks a year ago when all the funds were raised and the closings taken place,” said Lannan. “Despite supply chain issues, COVID, and so many big projects over budget, we are on budget and on schedule. I give Harvey Construction kudos, we’ve had some stumbling blocks but we are 100% on schedule and on budget. The hope is by late fall we will all be going into the facility and enjoying it.”
The 750-seat theater is expected to take about 18 months to complete and will be managed by Spectacle Management. Harvey Construction is managing the $25 million project.