LACONIA — Equinox Colombian. Gunstock Blend. Rwanda Busanzee. Dame Alice Greele. Democratic Republic of Congo Kivu Katana Washing Station. Casco Bay Blend.
The New England Coffee Festival Saturday in Laconia was a taste-testing extravaganza for coffee lovers and connoisseurs who run on dark brown liquid gold and crave gourmet immersion, not just a jolt or a cup-to-go.
“Coffee has such an amazing power,” said Emmeran Langmaid, founder of Nashua-based roaster A&E Coffee and Tea, a vendor at the event. “It’s about getting together with people. It’s about relationships and community. It’s about how we start our day and the ritual of the morning. It’s what we serve when we have family gatherings. It taps into so much more than a caffeine jolt. Coffee is about connecting with people.”
The cross-section of revelers shared their reasons for loving the coffee world.
H. West of Laconia came to support downtown businesses but found a learning experience and ways to hone her palate as a coffee drinker who likes to sample different roasts.
“It’s so different when people put love into it and it’s more of a craft. When you go to Italy and drink coffee, it’s about enjoying the moment. Coffee is best savored. Take the time and know where your beans are grown. It makes for a better experience.”
Gandy Dlubac of Manchester, a native of the Dominican Republic, likes her coffee strong, espresso-bold and dark. She prefers beans grown and roasted in the Caribbean with flavors that she can’t pin down. A coffee drinker since age 6, when it was mixed with mostly milk, coffee became a food group and a beverage of choice.
“I try different things and don’t stick to any brands. It’s just part of my day,” she said. It’s also a reminder of childhood and sitting at the kitchen table before the day surged into action. “For me it reminds me of sitting down with my grandmother and talking. Having coffee. It’s that moment when you stop.”
Ana Mallozzi, a coffee importer in Providence, Rhode Island, said the java that resonates with anyone at any given time is a deeply personal choice, guided by what you’re experiencing.
“It’s very romantic,” she said. “You get into certain ones. I just had a cup from the Democratic Republic of Congo. That’s my favorite right now.” After making a coffee trip to Colombia, “Colombian was my favorite for a year.”
At the festival, Mallozzi led a coffee education class on cupping — which refers to the universal sampling method roasters around the globe rely on to decide which coffee beans and origins to purchase. It’s a serious business that requires activating all your senses, and scoring freshly ground beans based on aroma alone. Samples are lined up in cups, sniffing for subtle differences and fleeting fragrance notes that can be reminiscent of things in nature such as cherry, dry wood, earth, grapefruit or fresh-cut grass.
There is no right or wrong assessment, Mallozzi told 23 participants from New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts who gathered around cups of grounds from the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, India, Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which produces different-tasting beans from its neighbor, Republic of Congo.
Around a long tasting table, which served as an aroma-sniffing platform, festival goers breathed in and traded impressions.
“I said berry, definitely berry,” one woman said.
“I got wood smoke,” said a man.
It was a delicate, silent process, worthy of being conducted in a lab.
“Don’t shake the table,” said a barista pouring water over grounds in paper cups. “The grounds that will come up to the top will split.” They need to steep for four minutes in order for the fullest aromas to release.
“I’ve never done coffee cupping,” said Lori Cox of Andover, who was entranced. “I’ve done food tasting and took a wine tasting course in college. When you do it over time, you hone your palate.”
“Don’t let me influence you,” said a friend. “It’s perfectly normal for two people to smell something completely different.”
Alina Spear, 18, plunged into the gourmet coffee roasting world at age 15, when she went to work for her mother, who owns Coffee by Design, a roaster in Portland, Maine.
“My love for coffee? I got all this privilege to grow and understand it. I’ve met wonderful people who dedicate their lives to this. It’s a lifelong journey” experiencing evolving flavors and blends.
The tip of the tongue is the sweet spot for detecting citrus notes, she said. Vegetable notes on mid-tongue can indicate under-roasting. The back of the tongue is a sensation den for coffees that are “very roasted,” she said.
Victor Alteria of Andover said he understands now how the process dictates smell and taste.
“The grapefruit one from Colombia. I was impressed by that. I’m learning to become choosier and not just pick mass-produced American coffee,” which, he confessed, may remain his commuter brew midweek until he splurges with a specialty coffee on weekends and vacations.
Stacy Webber of Boston came to the festival’s debut last year, where she discovered Nobl Coffee, a cold brew founded by a UNH student, “which I’m completely addicted to.” The Midnight Mocha cold brew never completely let go, though she branched out to Snickerdoodle during the winter. “Now they have Pistachio Baklava, which is amazing. It wakes me up and makes me invigorated. It’s a great conversation enabler.”
“It’s social,” said Alteria, who came with a group of friends. “For us, we enjoy doing this together.”
Laconia’s New England coffee convention-celebration has been brewing for eight years, since Reuben Bassett opened Wayfarer Coffee Roasters on Main Street in 2015, jump-starting a business revival downtown of fun places to gather and liquids to consume, numbers one and two being coffee and beer.
“New England is made of so many small towns that are all spread out. These coffee shops and coffee roasters become that integral community meeting place,” said Bassett. “We believe there’s a coffee for everyone. And we celebrate the differences between all of them. It’s fun to try them side by side. There’s free coffee to taste everywhere.”
Saturday’s indoor-outdoor coffee event had a vibe like a craft beer fair, with vendors, live music and food trucks. And bags of coffee souvenirs.
Wayfarer’s first one last year drew roughly 5,000 people over two days in May.
Coffee’s popularity across America took a significant jump post-COVID, and coffee roasters don’t know exactly why.
Henry Cox of Carlisle, Mass., who was attending a class on how to brew better at home with a Chemex or French press, said, “It’s one of those things. There’s a lot of coffee shops and roasters. And there’s a big difference between good and not good. It’s an affordable luxury.”
According to a 2022 study by the National Coffee Association, 66% of Americans drink coffee each day, more than any other beverage including tap water. That’s a 14% jump from January 2021 and the biggest leap in two decades.
National data tracking showed that specialty coffee consumption hit a five year high last spring, with 43% of coffee drinkers choosing a specialty brew within the past day, a 20% jump in 15 months.
Cappuccinos and lattes tied for the nation’s most popular coffee beverage, trailed closely by espresso and cafe mocha.
According to the survey, 41% of coffee drinkers in the U.S. use a drip coffee maker, followed by single-cup systems such as Keurig (27%).