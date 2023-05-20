Laconia coffee festivak

LACONIA — Equinox Colombian. Gunstock Blend. Rwanda Busanzee. Dame Alice Greele. Democratic Republic of Congo Kivu Katana Washing Station. Casco Bay Blend.

The New England Coffee Festival Saturday in Laconia was a taste-testing extravaganza for coffee lovers and connoisseurs who run on dark brown liquid gold and crave gourmet immersion, not just a jolt or a cup-to-go.