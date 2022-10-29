As players of the sport will likely tell you, candlepin bowling, the style specific to New England and the Canadian Maritimes, is much more difficult than ten-pin bowling.

Ten-pin has big, 10-pound, 8.5-inch balls that are able to more easily strike more pins. Candlepin, with its 2.5-pound, 4.5-inch balls, requires precision, dexterity and a high tolerance for failure. In other words: 10-pin is just too easy for Mainers.