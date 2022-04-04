Manchester public works officials are poised to launch a street sweeping program this week in multiple neighborhoods throughout the inner city. The pilot area for the program is bounded by Valley Street on the south to Lowell and Amherst streets on the north, and Pine Street on the west to Wilson Street to the east.
The sweeping program will run once a month, beginning in early April and lasting through the end of November.
Sweeping would take place the first Wednesday and Thursday of the month. One side of a street would be swept per day, allowing the other side to remain available for resident parking.
The program will impact parking between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on those days. All vehicles will need to be parked on one side of the street on Wednesday, while the following day they all need to be parked on the opposite side.
“Those who do not park accordingly risk being ticketed or towed,” Manchester police said in a statement.
New signs are being installed as part of the program. One side of the road will have signs saying, “No Parking First Wednesday of the Month April through November,” while the other side would have signs saying, “No Parking First Thursday of the Month April through November.”
In addition to the signs, public works personnel will use Nixle text alerts and social media to notify residents of the program. Each month Nixle alerts will be sent out ahead of upcoming sweeping efforts.
In the event weather prohibits sweeping efforts, Nixle and social media alerts will be used to notify city residents of the delay.
“While this may cause an inconvenience, it will ultimately help to beautify our city,” city officials said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter.”