Behind the camera
Actor and director Joshua Guptel frames a scene his film, “The Battle for Granite Records,” which was shot entirely in New Hampshire.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

The title might be the “The Battle for Granite Records,” but filmmaker Joshua Guptel’s feature debut is a peaceful love letter to his native New Hampshire.

Filming wrapped up at the end of August in a project shot exclusively in Dover, Rochester and Somersworth.

Framing a scene
Director and actor Joshua Guptel and assistant cinematographer and actor Chris Gagne check the camera angle while getting ready to shoot a scene inside the 603 Bar & Lounge in Dover for the film “The Battle for Granite Records” in Dover.
On the set
Actors Mike Fraser, Chris Gagne and Adam Speigner rehearse a scene for the film “The Battle for Granite Records” at the 603 Bar and Lounge in Dover in August.