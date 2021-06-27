State health officials said the Jamestown Canyon virus has been found in a batch of mosquitoes in New Hampshire, detected under a new pilot program launched this summer.
The testing is part of a pilot program state health officials are conducting in collaboration with Cornell University, the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the Northeast Regional Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases, designed to examine how prevalent the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) is in disease-carrying species throughout central New Hampshire.
Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Talbot said New Hampshire has not previously tested for the virus the way it does for West Nile Virus and EEE.
“JCV is known to be a risk to people in New Hampshire, so we are fortunate to have been able to increase surveillance for this arbovirus through this pilot project,” Talbot said in a statement. “DHHS appreciates this opportunity to learn more through JCV surveillance.”
The virus was detected in a batch of mosquitoes collected in Bow.
New Hampshire has identified 14 cases of the virus since the disease was first reported in the Granite State in 2013. There are about 15 cases reported in humans nationally each year.
State health officials have not identified JCV in humans in New Hampshire to date in 2021.
The “arbo-viral risk level” for Bow — defined as the risk of transmission of infections to people from mosquitoes — remains moderate because there was a JCV positive case in a human in 2020.
Early symptoms of JCV include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis can develop a more serious central nervous system disease like meningitis or encephalitis, health officials said.
Many illnesses caused by JCV are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections. In New Hampshire, human cases of JCV have been recorded as early as mid-May and as late as early November.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online at www.dhhs.nh.gov and www.cdc.gov.