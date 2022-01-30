GREEN’S GRANT — Sometimes not following the conventional wisdom is the wisest thing to do, say cousins John and Glenn Woodard, who on Sunday claimed the top prize in the NH Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition.
By dint of winning the NH Sanctioned portion of the competition, John Woodard, who is a native of Freedom currently residing in Pequannock, N.J., and Glenn Woodard, who is from Tamworth, will represent the Granite State at the 2023 Lake Geneva, Wis., Winterfest, the only national snow sculpture contest in the U.S.
The Woodards won the “People’s Choice” award at the 2021 Winterfest, where they placed second overall, with a sculpture of a giant monkey reading a book.
To capture a return trip to Winterfest next year, they sculpted a rendering of “Capt. Eudora,” a character in a video game made by a company called “Blizzard.”
There was a storm raging through the Mount Washington Valley on Saturday, when the 10 teams did the bulk of their work, so that connection to their sculpture was OK, said John Woodard, who added, however, that insiders “say you shouldn’t copy a known character (in a competition), but I did.”
Despite temperatures in the teens on Sunday, he said conditions were great.
“I love the snow like this,” said John Woodard, “the colder, the better.”
Glenn Woodard observed that the cold will help “Capt. Eudora” stick around at the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, just below the Main Lodge of the Mount Washington Auto Road, where the snow sculpting was held.
The venue is across the street from the Auto Road and on Sunday it offered a clear, unobstructed view of the tallest mountain in the Northeast as well as other peaks in the Presidential Range.
Wade Parsons of Wakefield, Mass., who carved “Nestling Horses” to win the “People’s Choice” award, said having the competition in a highly visible place was a plus.
But unlike the Woodards, he wasn’t thrilled with the weather.
“It was definitely a challenging event. Friday was beautiful but Saturday was cold but everybody stuck with it,” he said.
Brad and Ev Conant, of West Haven, Conn., who won the “Invitational” award for their sculpture of an alpinist, agreed with Parsons.
“Yesterday was rough,” said Brad, “I’m not gonna lie. I’m not used to sculpting in single-digit weather.”
As a mountain climber and with the prospect of using the Presidentials as a backdrop, he said the idea for a sculpture came quickly.
Kathleen Flammia, of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was thrilled that Great Glen Trails, the Auto Road and The Glen House, all of which are chamber members, hosted the snow-sculpting competition.
“We started with 14 teams,” Flammia said, “but we lost three to the storm” while another was a no-hnow for another reason.
“We had wind and white-out snow,” she noted, but regardless, teams came from all over New England, said Flammia, which is “more than average.”
Although only three prizes were handed out Sunday, Flammia told the sculptors that “You’re all winners.”