NASHUA -- Morgan McPhee was born at 12:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby born in Nashua this year, and one of the first born in New Hampshire.
Another baby girl was born at 12:23 a.m. at Nashua's St. Joseph's Hospital, but baby Morgan beat her by five minutes.
Morgan was born so fast, parents Daryl and Nicholas McPhee said, she might have been racing to make an entrance.
Daryl McPhee, 36, said her contractions started around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Husband Nicholas drove her from their home in Pelham, and they arrived at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center around 11 p.m.
Nicholas McPhee said they had barely checked into the hospital when medical staff decided Daryl McPhee was ready to deliver.
"We were going to try for an epidural, but everything happened so fast," said Nicholas McPhee, 32. Morgan was born barely an hour after the family got to the hospital.
Daryl McPhee said Morgan and her older daughter Quinn were both born at 38 weeks and four days, she said. Quinn, now 2, was born on July 17, 2017.
"Still an interesting birthday," Daryl McPhee said of the 7/17/17 date.
She and Morgan are both healthy, she said.
Morgan is sleeping well so far, Daryl said. "Hopefully that continues," she said.
"She's pretty spunky," said Nicholas McPhee. "She has a pouty face, a big bottom lip. She tells you what she wants, when she wants it," he said.
The family was resting at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center on Wednesday.
UNICEF, the United Nations' fund for children, estimated 10,452 children would be born in the United States on Wednesday. Morgan and the 10,451 others were among an estimated 392,078 babies born around the world on New Year's Day.
