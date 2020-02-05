New York fashion week kicks off in shadow of Oscars

NEW YORK — Fresh on the heels of Paris’ glittering couture week, the sartorial spotlight shifts to New York, as designers gear up to present looks for fall and winter 2020.
Formally known as NYFW: The Shows, the week’s worth of presentations, runway productions, parties and other promotional events kicks off today, following several days of menswear collections.
But with an earlier-than-usual date of Feb. 9, Hollywood’s Academy Awards threaten to divert at least some of the limelight — and star power — from the New York shows, which often attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton and the Kardashians.
Indeed, designer Tom Ford, the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America who has often helped kick off the New York shows, will instead stage a starry show in Hollywood on Friday.
Although some top names are missing from the roster, the audience will still see “a huge lineup of great designers,” said April Guidone, global vice president of marketing and brand strategy at IMG, which runs the New York shows.
Christian Siriano, Rag and Bone, Cynthia Rowley and Badgley Mischka are among the most anticipated shows.
Kate Spade, meanwhile, will present its fall designs directly on social media.
Fashion week, an event that was once only open to fashion industry insiders, is changing with the times, Guidone said.
“Social media has changed fashion week and in a lot of ways that consumers are now a real part of fashion week,” she said.
“With smartphones, the consumers are there now and influencers are now invited to New York fashion week to cover the shows and show consumers all over the world who are following along in real time, what’s on the runway,” she added.
Last season saw the introduction of NYFW: The Experience, which afforded “outsiders” access to fashion shows — for a price. Tickets are still available, starting at around $500 for a seat at a single show. VIP packages can run to thousands of dollars.
Other widely anticipated shows include the Blonds, who in recent seasons have electrified runways with dazzlingly produced shows themed on topics such as Disney villains or gangster fashion.
Globally oriented shows include the Asian Fashion Collection, the Turkish Group Runway Show, and looks from Indian designer Bibhu Mohapatra.
Marc Jacobs will wrap things up on Wednesday, according to tradition.