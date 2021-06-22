Jay and Karen Lucas, who have sought to breathe new life into Newport through their Sunshine Initiative, received the first Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award on Thursday.
The award, given by nonprofit business coaching and training group ExcellenceNorth Alliance, is named in honor of the former mayor of Manchester (1972-75), and former president of Catholic Medical Center and Notre Dame College.
“We really appreciate it,” Jay Lucas said. “It’s a great honor.”
Lucas, who grew up in Newport, is a former state representative and serves as chairman of The Lucas Group, a consulting firm he founded in 1991, according to his website. He and his wife founded the Sunshine Initiative in 2018, and said it comes from the town’s nickname, the sunshine town.
“The Sunshine Initiative is all about bringing the sunshine back to Newport,” Lucas said. It aims to bring jobs to town, improve the business environment, and build community.
The initiative grew from a small grassroots campaign to more than 100 local supporters and almost 900 Facebook followers. It seeks to raise awareness of what’s happening in town with an eye toward increasing enthusiasm for local business and public life.
“At first, it was literally just the two of us in a car,” Lucas said.
The work of the Sunshine Initiative has included a more than $1 million renovation of the Newport Opera House, hosting a winter carnival in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and relaunching the local newspaper.
“We say that positive energy creates positive change that produces positive results,” Lucas said.
They also produce an “American Sunshine” podcast, and weekly email newsletters and YouTube videos.
With the help of the ENA, Lucas plans to bring the Sunshine Initiative to three other places in New Hampshire: Laconia, Rochester, and the west side of Manchester.
“We have to scale the hope and excitement,” Lucas said.
The purpose of naming the award after Dupuis is to inspire others to reflect Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities.
“We are giving out hardware with a purpose,” Tom Raffio, ENA board chair and president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, said. “What we are trying to do is make thousands of doctor Dupuises in the community.”
Gov. Chris Sununu remarked on Dupuis’ commitment to the community in a video during the Thursday ceremony, which was broadcast from Northeast Delta Dental in Concord via Zoom.
“Syl embodies every thing you want to see in a New Hampshire citizen,” Sununu said. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited for him that he is being honored in this way.”
Howard Brodsky, co-founder, chairman and CEO of CCA Global Partners of Manchester, says he is excited to hear about the progress of the Sunshine Initiative, citing that there is not only a poverty of economics in New Hampshire, but also a poverty of hope.
“There is so much need for the revitalization of small towns in New Hampshire,” Brodsky said. “The Sunshine Initiative does that.”