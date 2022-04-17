Next Level Church's Helicopter Egg Drop returns Apr 17, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now The eggs were dropped on the sports fields at Mill Brook School in Concord. Thomas Roy/Union Leader PHOTOS Emma Prentice, 5, of Concord, rides a pony from the Czarnecki Family Farm in Hopkintonat the Easter Egg Helicopter Drop held at Mill Brook School in Concord. She is with her mom, Jamie. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Eli Baylis, 5, of Allenstown, poses with the Easter Bunny during the Easter Egg Helicopter Drop held at Mill Brook School in Concord on Sunday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Kids were excited to see eggs dropped from the helicopter. Thomas Roy/Union Leade Buy Now A boy dressed in his Easter finery picks up eggs. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now A boy runs to get some eggs during the Easter Egg Helicopter Drop held at Mill Brook School in Concord. Thomas Roy/Union Leader A few girls dressed for Easter pick up eggs during the Helicopter Egg Drop in Concord. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Next Level Church brought back the Helicopter Egg Drop event this Easter. Kids scrambled to collect thousands of candy-filled eggs dropped from a helicopter at several locations in New Hampshire. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Next Level Church's Helicopter Egg Drop returns +7 Dear Abby: Travel plans complicated by boyfriend's guilt trip Weddings are booming again, and the industry is struggling to keep up +5 In these holy days, a search for shared values +5 'You know that God is present': Adorning cathedral for Easter is family’s annual rite +2 Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks: Don’t reward your dogs for nothing; they prefer to earn their treats Load more {{title}} Most Popular 5 NH National Guard soldiers awarded Purple Hearts Good Samaritan hit on Everett Turnpike faces 'long, painful and difficult' road ahead Concord police investigating incident outside State House St. Mary's CEO Ron Covey named Manchester chamber's citizen of the year Stratham Fair scrapped for third straight year Dear Abby: Husband makes a connection as 17-year marriage teeters Pres. Biden to visit Portsmouth next week The art of decorating pysansky, or Ukrainian Easter eggs Tupelo throwing fundraiser comedy show for good Samaritan injured in hit-and-run Dear Abby: Difference of opinion ends longtime friendships Request News Coverage